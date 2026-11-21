Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has been ruled out for at least three months. Image: Imago

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has been ruled out for at least three months. Image: Imago

Blow to Kenyan fans as Bayern Munich’s biggest star is ruled out of Ajax clash in Nairobi

Kenyan football fans who are keen to attend the Bayern vs Ajax match at Talanta Stadium will not watch the biggest star in action as he has suffered a setback.

Kenyan fans who intend to watch the Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam game at Talanta Stadium have suffered a setback as there will be no Harry Kane.

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Kane, who was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner in October, will miss the clash after suffering a nasty injury that will keep him out for at least three months.

Bayern and Ajax will face off during the official opening of Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027 and while the government has promised that both sides will bring their first teams, an injury has now ruled out the biggest star.

Kane was forced off the pitch after 20 minutes during Bayern’s match with FC Koln, which ended 1-1 on Friday night, following a challenge with defender Joel Schmied.

Why Kane will not be in Nairobi

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Harry Kane suffered an ankle ligament tear following this challenge. Image: Imago

The 33-year-old had tried to continue but could not manage and it was later revealed that he suffered a ligament tear in his left ankle.

A Bayern statement said Kane had "suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle" and would "therefore be sidelined for the next few months".

It is estimated that Kane’s injury will keep him out for at least three months but it could be longer depending on the recovery process.

That robs fans in Kenya a chance to watch the England captain in Nairobi as he was set to be the main attraction for the highly-billed match which has seen fans snap up the first phase of tickets.

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