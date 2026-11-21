The reception accorded to Sifuna was nothing short of elaborate, with supporters pulling out all the stops to give the senator a memorable welcome that matches his elevated profile as a prominent politician with massive support.

Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna Senator’s arrival in the United States has sparked excitement and celebration, with large crowds turning up to receive him in a show of enthusiasm that transformed his arrival into a high-profile moment.

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The Nairobi Senator landed in the US on the morning of Saturday, November 21, 2026 for his 17-day tour which is scheduled to run from November 21 to December 7, 2026 with the outspoken lawmaker engaging Kenyans in several states.

The excitement was evident long before Sifuna touched down at Newark Liberty International Aiport in New Jersey, as Kenyans living in the United States flocked to the airport, camping at the arrival area and turning it into a celebratory political spectacle, underscoring the hope and faith that his supporters have as he prepares to battle President William Ruto at the ballot.

Many of those who turned up wore Linda Mwananchi-branded T-shirts and caps, while others carried banners bearing messages of support, transforming the airport into a sea of coordinated colours and celebration.

A screengrab image showing a section of the crowd that turned up to welcome Edwin Sifuna

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The atmosphere was further charged by chants, songs and slogans associated with Sifuna’s 2027 political bid, with the enthusiastic supporters turning the welcome into what resembled a political rally rather than an ordinary airport reception.

The Sifuna effect: Cheers, excitement & huge crowds welcome Linda Mwananchi leader

The reception accorded to Sifuna was nothing short of elaborate, with supporters pulling out all the stops to give the senator a memorable welcome that matches his elevated profile as a prominent politician with massive support.

Shirleen Nafuna shared videos of the elaborate reception and the celebratory mood, giving Kenyans a glimpse of the vibrant reception.

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From the moment he emerged at the airport, he was met with loud cheers, ululations, chants and songs with excited supporters surging forward to welcome him as they celebrated his political journey and 2027 ambitions.

Supporters appeared eager to make their presence felt, turning the airport into a lively celebration filled with music, excitement and political symbolism. The grand welcome offered a glimpse into the level of enthusiasm among sections of Kenyans in the diaspora who had gathered to receive him.

A screengrab image showing a section of the crowd that turned up to welcome Edwin Sifuna

Sifuna was presented with several flower bouquets and mingled freely with the crowd, taking photos and exchanging greetings.

Sifuna’s elevated profile in the post-Raila era

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From a first-term Senator, Sifuna has emerged as a formidable political force in the post-Raila Odinga era and carries the hopes of millions of opposition supporters who are backing his bid to send President William Ruto home.

He has been consistent in challenging Ruto’s administration over the high cost of living, heavy taxation, corruption, unfulfilled campaign promises, police brutality, abductions and violations of human rights.

One of the defining moments that has shaped Sifuna’s public image among many Kenyans was his intervention during the deadly anti-Finance Bill protests on June 25, 2024, outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

As police officers opened fire on protesters, the Nairobi Senator stepped forward and positioned himself between the armed officers and demonstrators, urging the police to exercise restraint and stop shooting at the young Kenyans.

His actions, captured on video, showed him confronting the officers despite the tense and dangerous situation, as he attempted to de-escalate the confrontation and protect the protesters.

Edwin Sifuna caught on camera engaging the police on June 25, 2024, when several Kenyans were shot dead outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi