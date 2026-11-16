‘We will place offers on the table’ - Bungoma MP reveals Ruto camp’s plan to ‘buy’ Sifuna

Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa has claimed that President William Ruto’s team is working on an offer that will entice Edwin Sifuna and other key opposition figures to their camp.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmas Barasa claims the government has a solid plan to raid the opposition and lure its leaders, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

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Sifuna has emerged as a key player among the United Opposition with opinion polls released by TIFA Research last week placing him level on 31% with President William Ruto among the most preferred presidential candidates among Kenyans.

There is a push to have Sifuna become the opposition’s flagbearer and square it out with the incumbent in the 2027 General Elections.

However, Barasa claims it is too early as a lot is going to change with plans underway to recruit key figures in the opposition to the government’s side.

“We will begin to reassemble serious machinery for his re-election,” Barasa said during an interview with the media.

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Barasa claims offers in store for opposition leaders

My brother @edwinsifuna had his relentless allegiance to Baba; mine remains firmly anchored in President @WilliamsRuto. As he embarks on his presidential pursuit, I extend my very best wishes for a successful journey. Conviction defines loyalty; consistency gives it meaning. #TibaYaBungoma #Tutam — Hon. Didmus Barasa, PhD,CBS, MP (@DidmusWaBarasa) November 16, 2026

“We will do recruitment. We will place offers on the table, the same way Chelsea raided Brighton for and signed Joao Pedro and Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.”

The Kimilili MP says Ruto’s team is already earmarking opposition stalwarts who they feel will add value to the President’s team before placing their offer on the table and he is not ruling out enticing Sifuna.

“What we are doing, every time the opposition are having their meetings, we take a pen and paper and write down names of people we feel are good communicators, good marketers,” he added.

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“If we managed to bring Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi to the table. [Amason] Kingi and the rest of the opposition players at that time, even Edwin Sifuna, we will bring him on the table,” he went on.

Barasa, who is keen to run for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat, claims Sifuna and Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya will not have an issue working with Ruto as their only problem is a section of Western Kenya leaders around the President.

Kimilili MP on why Sifuna would work with Ruto

A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

“When you listen to Edwin Sifuna and George Natembeya, they seem not to have a problem with William Ruto per se but they seem to have a problem with certain political players around William Ruto,” he claimed.

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“They have a feeling that the majority of our people from our community who are around William are not bargaining well on behalf of our community, meaning if they were the ones, they would bargain better.

“Even to be honest and fair, if you close George Natembeya and Edwin Sifuna’s eyes and give them a choice between Rigathi Gachagua and William Ruto, whom can you work with? If there are only two of you, they will tell you William Ruto,” said Barasa.