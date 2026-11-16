Revealed: Millions paid for Arsenal-Harambee Stars legends’ coaching clinics before last-minute cancellation

Kenyans had purchased tickets running into millions for the Arsenal vs Harambee Stars legends match and clinics before the event was cancelled at the last minute.

Kenyan parents had paid a substantial sum for their children to get football lessons from Arsenal and Harambee Stars legends before the event’s last-minute cancellation.

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The highly-publicized event had indicated that former Arsenal players, among them Nwankwo Kanu, Bacary Sagna, Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Robert Pires, Santi Carzola and Emmanuel Eboue would grace the match with Victor Wanyama, Jamal Mohammed, Patrick Oboya and James Situma among those who were to play for the Harambee Stars legends team.

However, by Friday morning, the day the legends match was supposed to take place, only Eboue had arrived before the event was called off, with organizers insisting it was a postponement and not a cancellation.

What was being charged for coaching tickets

The stars were to conduct football clinics for children after the match and it has now been revealed how much each parent was paying for a ticket.

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MyTickets, the online platform that was selling tickets for the event, was charging Ksh15,000 per child for those who wanted to participate in the clinics while spectator tickets were retailing at Ksh2,500.

It means each parent, who was to accompany their child, was parting with Ksh17,500. Pulse understands 488 parents had bought tickets for the clinics, which means a total of Ksh8,540,000 was raised for the coaching clinics.

The clinics, which were to involve children agreed between five and 16, was to take place at Crawford School, which has since distanced itself from the cancellation.

Crawford School’s statement on cancellation

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“The event organizers (Africa Cultural Enterprise) have informed us that the visiting players experienced unexpected delays,” the school stated through a statement.

“Because the players are unable to travel to Kenya to fulfill their broader national engagements, the subsequent clinics planned for our campus cannot proceed.

“We share in your deep disappointment and frustration regarding this last-minute cancellation. Please be assured that this logistical challenge is entirely out of Crawford’s hands and in no way reflects our institutional standards for event planning and execution.”