Kenya vs South Africa: Major Boost For Harambee Stars Emerges Ahead of Bafana Clash

The Wrexham defender has been cleared to make his Harambee Stars debut, giving Kenya a timely boost ahead of their crucial clash with South Africa.

Kenya has received a massive boost ahead of their return leg fixture against South Africa in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, with Wrexham AFC defender Zak Onyiego Vyner officially cleared to feature for the Harambee Stars.

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The 29-year-old was sidelined for the opening leg in Johannesburg while authorities finalised his travel and eligibility documentation.

With all administrative hurdles resolved, the versatile defender took part in full team training at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday and is now poised to earn his long-anticipated maiden cap.

Zak Vyner Offers Defensive Boost for Benni McCarthy

Zak Vyner’s availability provides tactical flexibility for Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy. The tactician faced a defensive selection dilemma during the away leg, which forced him to deploy Spain-based Amos Wanjala in a makeshift defensive midfield role.

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Zak Vyner

Capable of operating seamlessly as a centre-back, right-back, or holding midfielder, England-based Zak Vyner instantly adds depth and composure to the Kenyan backline.

Vyner, who qualifies to represent Kenya through his mother, has experienced a protracted route to the national setup.

He was initially called up under former head coach Engin Firat during the 2025 World Cup qualifying campaign, but red tape prevented him from making his bow at the time.

A product of Bristol City's youth system, where he made his senior breakthrough in the 2015/16 campaign as a 19-year-old, Vyner joined Welsh side Wrexham in early 2026.

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He played an instrumental role in their push that narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion, which included a standout performance during Wrexham's famous FA Cup upset over Chelsea in March 2026.

FKF's Push for Diaspora Talent

Zak Vyner. Image: Imago

Securing Vyner marks a significant breakthrough in Benni McCarthy’s broader initiative with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to recruit top-tier diaspora talent.

The South African tactician has previously spoken about the difficulties of convincing European-based players to commit to the national team, pointing to lingering apprehension over past administrative instability and player welfare management.

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