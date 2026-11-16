Mavoko fire: Red Cross provides update after blaze razes garment factory

Kenya Red Cross confirmed that there were no deaths in the Mavoko fire.

Kenya Red Cross confirmed that there were no deaths in the Mavoko fire.

Emergency responders have provided details of an inferno that gutted a factory in Mavoko, Machakos county on Sunday night.

Emergency responders have successfully brought a massive overnight inferno under control at an apparel manufacturing plant in Mavoko, Machakos County, with no deaths or injuries recorded, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

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The late-night emergency along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway prompted a coordinated multi-agency operation.

The Kenya Red Cross Machakos Action Team worked alongside firefighting units from Mavoko, Machakos County, and Nairobi County, supported by personnel from the National Youth Service (NYS) and the National Police Service to tackle the flames.

"The fire has been contained and no injuries were reported. An assessment will follow later today," the humanitarian organization stated in an update.

Video clips and photographs shared by the relief agency on X showed firefighters deploying high-pressure hoses to battle fierce flames tearing through the industrial compound. Investigators have yet to establish the cause of the blaze.

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Increased number of tragedies

The Mavoko incident comes during an intense operational period for emergency personnel, who have managed several severe disasters across Kenya in recent weeks.

On October 23, search and rescue crews worked through the night following the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Eastleigh, Nairobi, an incident blamed on structural deficiencies.

During the same period, humanitarian teams were providing urgent relief to more than 37,000 people displaced by cross-border insecurity in Moyale.

Tragedy struck again on November 13 when an unfinished building collapsed in Syokimau, claiming six lives and leaving several others injured during a prolonged rescue effort. Concurrently, emergency teams were dispatched to Tana River County, where overflow from a seasonal river at Wardesa displaced over 300 households across Eldera, Kono Ramadha, and Mata Wardesa.

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