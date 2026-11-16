10 Powerful State Agencies Controlling Nearly Two-Thirds of Kenya's Public Wealth

A fresh National Treasury report exposes a striking concentration of state assets across a handful of key institutions, raising fresh questions over oversight and loan recovery.

Ten state agencies control KSh 6.05 trillion, or 61.9 per cent of the Kenyan government’s entire KSh 9.76 trillion investment portfolio across public institutions, according to new fiscal disclosures from the National Treasury.

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The findings are detailed in the Consolidated National Government Investment Report for the Financial Year 2025/2026, tabled in Parliament earlier this month.

Reflecting asset valuations as of June 30, 2026, the report illustrates how heavily Kenya’s public wealth is concentrated in capital-intensive transport, energy, social security, and financial institutions.

Overall, total national government assets grew from KSh 8.93 trillion in June 2025 to KSh 9.76 trillion at the close of the 2025/2026 financial year, an expansion largely propelled by ongoing capital investments in transport and energy infrastructure alongside rising fixed-interest holdings across state-managed funds.

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Transport Giants Dominate Public Asset Holdings

Infrastructure and transport parastatals account for the single largest concentration of state wealth, occupying the top three spots on the National Treasury's asset register.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) leads all public entities with assets valued at KSh 1.05 trillion, anchored by major aviation infrastructure including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and regional aerodromes.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) ranks KSh 935.5 billion, reflecting extensive national trunk road networks and ongoing expressway developments.

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) is third with KSh 886.8 billion, driven primarily by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) assets and national rail corridors.

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Combined, these three transport agencies alone manage KSh 2.87 trillion nearly 30 per cent of all national government investments.

Kenya Airports Authority

Pension Funds, Energy Utilities, and Financial Regulators Round Out Top 10

Beyond the top three transport authorities, seven other strategic institutions complete the elite tier of public asset holders.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) manages workers' retirement contributions and expansive real estate and fixed-income portfolios.

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Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is the state's dominant power producer overseeing geothermal, hydro, wind, and thermal generation plants.

Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) is tasked with developing and maintaining Kenya's vast rural road network.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (Kenya Power) is the national electricity transmission and distribution utility.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is the custodian of the Port of Mombasa, Lamu Port, and inland container depots. The Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) is the contributory pension scheme for civil servants.

Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), the statutory body responsible for protecting depositors and resolving distressed banks.

Together with KAA, KeNHA, and Kenya Railways, these 10 entities hold KSh 6.05 trillion of the state's KSh 9.76 trillion balance sheet, leaving the remaining hundreds of state corporations, public universities, regulatory commissions, and regional development authorities to share the remaining 38.1 per cent.

Kenya Electricity Generating Company building (KenGen). (Image: KenGen)

Loan Arrears and Portfolio Recovery Risks Flagged

While the total value of state investments expanded during the 2025/2026 financial year, the National Treasury cautioned that mounting loan arrears and sluggish debt servicing among key state borrowers pose significant fiscal risks to the exchequer.

According to the Treasury's accompanying public investment and debt disclosures, total loan arrears on on-lent and direct government loans, comprising both principal and accrued interest, stood at KSh 568.91 billion (KSh 568,907 million) as of June 30, 2026.

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Notably, Kenya Railways Corporation alone accounted for KSh 473.17 billion (KSh 473,167 million) of those arrears, split between KSh 322.53 billion in unpaid principal and KSh 150.64 billion in accrued interest, representing roughly 84 per cent of all government loan arrears.

"The risk arises from the non-servicing of a substantial part of the portfolio by a single state corporation," the National Treasury noted in its report, describing the exposure as "a significant concentration of government recovery risk in a single borrower and infrastructure project."

Although cumulative loan repayments across the broader public investment portfolio rose by 19.8 per cent, from KSh 76.93 billion to KSh 92.16 billion, nudging the overall repayment rate from 6.8 per cent to 8.0 per cent, the Treasury warned that recoveries remain far too low relative to the size of the state's asset base.

"Repayments remain low relative to the overall portfolio, which points to continued challenges in loan recovery and debt servicing," the Treasury stated.

"Loan recovery and monitoring mechanisms need to be strengthened, including closer follow-up of repayment obligations and timely engagement with beneficiary entities, together with appropriate debt restructuring or recovery measures where necessary."

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Prepared pursuant to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, the annual Consolidated National Government Investment Report provides Parliament and taxpayers with a comprehensive audit of the financial health, net worth, and fiscal risks embedded within Kenya's parastatal sector.