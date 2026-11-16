Pitso Mosimane Reveals Secret Weapon South Africa Will Rely on Against Harambee Stars in Nairobi

Pitso Mosimane has revealed what South Africa will be counting on as they prepare to face Harambee Stars in a crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier in Nairobi.

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane is banking on his squad's proven resilience as Bafana Bafana prepare for a pivotal 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

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The high-stakes return clash follows a thrilling 2-2 draw between the two sides at Orlando Stadium on Friday, where Harambee Stars twice came from behind, via a penalty from captain Michael Olunga and a 90th-minute strike from substitute Ryan Ogam, to snatch a point.

Despite dropping points on home soil, South Africa top Group D with seven points after three matches, holding a slender one-point lead over second-placed Guinea on six points.

Kenya sit third with two points, having already secured automatic qualification as 2027 co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, while Eritrea remain bottom on a single point.

Because Kenya's finals spot is guaranteed, only the highest-finishing nation among the remaining trio will punch their ticket to next year's tournament.

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Battle-Tested Mentality

Pitso Mosimane.

Pitso Mosimane remains confident his players have the mental toughness to handle the mounting pressure, pointing to past hurdles such as the three-point sanction suffered during World Cup qualification for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

"This team has demonstrated the character required to overcome adversity before," Mosimane said, as quoted by Business Day. "They managed to navigate World Cup qualification even after being docked three points, so I know the fortitude is there."

While acknowledging that Friday's stalemate in Johannesburg has complicated their pathway and left little room for error with Guinea breathing down their necks, the seasoned tactician insisted that qualification destiny remains entirely in Bafana's hands.

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"It feels like we prefer taking the hard road, but the objective remains unchanged: stay at the top of the standings and finish the job," Mosimane added.

"It is disappointing to drop points, but that is football. Now we will see what this group is made of. We have worked tirelessly to get into this position, and we have to fight to keep it."

Benni McCarthy’s Nairobi Ambush

In the opposite dugout, South African football legend and Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has promised a far more aggressive approach from his Harambee Stars on home turf, pitting his tactical ambition directly against his compatriot.

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"When you are on the road, you have to be pragmatic and respect your opponent, but playing at home is an entirely different story," McCarthy explained.

"We managed the away leg well and walked away with a positive result, but in Nairobi we will take the initiative."

McCarthy also highlighted the physical advantage Kenya could enjoy under the floodlights in Nairobi, targeting the local conditions as a potentially decisive weapon against a fatigued Bafana side.

"I am not sure how well South Africa will cope with the local altitude and climate, whereas our squad is completely adjusted to it," said McCarthy.