Rigathi Gachagua Claims Ruto's Outfit at Charlene's Wedding Cost KSh 100 Million

Rigathi Gachagua further claimed that President William Ruto's outfit alone allegedly was worth KSh 100 million.

Rigathi Gachagua further claimed that President William Ruto's outfit alone allegedly was worth KSh 100 million.

Gachagua broke down on the cost of Ruto's outfit, claiming that his designer coat alone was Sh20 million. He further alleged that Charlene Ruto's wedding cost over Sh500 million.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sparked debate over Charlene Ruto's lavish wedding in Tanzania after claiming that the celebration cost KSh 500 million.

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Gachagua further claimed that President William Ruto's outfit alone allegedly was worth KSh 100 million.

Gachagua made the claims during a church service at African Inland Church Bathi in Lari Constituency, Kiambu County.

President William Ruto.

The former Deputy President criticised the reported expenditure on the wedding, contrasting the luxury surrounding the event with the financial difficulties facing ordinary Kenyans.

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined the debate over President William Ruto’s expensive dressing, questioning the reported cost of his outfit during a wedding in Tanzania. Gachagua also questioned the reported expenditure on the wedding, including the tent. https://t.co/DCzk788HaC — Switch Media Kenya (@switchtvkenya) November 15, 2026

The former deputy president questioned how the government could speak about equality and the welfare of citizens while, in his account, enormous sums of money were being spent on high-profile celebrations.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the wedding of their daughter Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania.

He particularly took issue with the outfit worn by President Ruto during his daughter's wedding, breaking down what he claimed were the prices of the different items.

“The other day he attended a wedding in Tanzania. Just from what he was wearing, the coat was KSh 20 million, the shirt KSh 5m, the pants KSh 15m and the shoes KSh 25m,” Gachagua claimed.

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He further alleged that the President's entire ensemble was worth KSh 100 million, adding that MPs who travelled to Tanzania for the occasion had their flights and accommodation paid for.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel with the bride Charlene Ruto.

“This guy was walking around with KSh 100m, how can he be talking about equality? The MPs who attended were all flown out and their hotels paid for. The wedding itself cost KSh 500m while we are fundraising to help a child be discharged from hospital,” he added.

Gachagua's remarks came as Charlene's wedding continued to attract public attention, particularly over the scale of the celebrations and the high-profile guests who attended the ceremony in Mwanza.

Details of Ruto's outfit at Charlene's wedding

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President Ruto's appearance at the ceremony also attracted attention, particularly because of his distinctive burgundy patterned blazer, which featured intricate black motifs, glossy lapels and gold-coloured buttons.

He completed the look with a white shirt, black bow tie, dark trousers, a cream fedora hat and a decorative walking cane.

Kenyan media outlets and fashion enthusiasts linked the blazer to Italian luxury fashion house Stefano Ricci, with estimates placing its value between KSh 650,000 and KSh 1.3 million.

President William Ruto and his son George.

Nairobi-based menswear retailer Zannetti Gents Fashion also associated the design with the fashion house's 50th Anniversary Collection, which featured Egyptian-inspired pieces showcased at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.

The reported retail estimates, however, differ considerably from the figures Gachagua cited when discussing the President's clothing. His KSh 100 million valuation was an allegation made during the church service and was not independently established.

When Charlene Ruto held her wedding in Tanzania

Charlene married Tanzanian technology entrepreneur Isaya Yunge on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Malaika Beach Resort in Mwanza, along the shores of Lake Victoria.

The ceremony was officiated by the Africa Inland Church in Tanzania and marked the couple's second major wedding celebration.

Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge

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Charlene wore an elaborate white gown decorated with lace and beadwork, complemented by a long cathedral-style veil, while Yunge appeared in an ivory suit.

The couple had earlier held their traditional Kalenjin wedding ceremony, known as Koito, on August 8, 2026, at the Ruto family's Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County.