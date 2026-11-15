Detectives bust fake KDF recruiter: Inside the ‘medical room’, equipment & samples recovered

Some of the items recovered by the DCI after busting a man operating a fake KDF recruitment scheme in Busia

Some of the items recovered by the DCI after busting a man operating a fake KDF recruitment scheme in Busia

Apart from collecting millions from his victims, the suspect had also collected blood and urine samples that were found inside a room designed to mimic the setting of a medical facility, potentially convincing unsuspecting victims eager to join KDF that they were undergoing genuine medical assessments.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a man linked to a fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment scheme, bringing to light yet another scam targeting desperate Kenyans hoping to secure a coveted place in the military.

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Brian Shem Maboni Achieng was busted in Nambale, Busia County after detectives got wind of his suspicious activities and busted his illegal ‘recruitment centre’.

Detectives stormed Cereda Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, where clients eager to join the military were streaming in with money, believing that he was capable of securing them a slot to join KDF and arrested the suspect.

Victims waiting to see the fake recruiter and millions collected

He was found holed up in a room with a 22-year-old lady who had been brought there by her mother in pursuit of a KDF recruitment slot.

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Some of the items recovered by the DCI after busting a man operating a fake KDF recruitment scheme in Busia

Sleuths also found a second woman who had also been brought to the premises by her parent, waiting for her turn to meet the fake recruiter under the belief that he could secure her a slot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had been posing as a KDF officer with the purported ability to secure recruitment slots, pocketing Sh1,100,000 in cash from the victims’ parents on diverse dates between September and November 2026, and was on his way to collecting more from unsuspecting victims.

What detectives found in the room

The statement released by the DCI paint the picture of an elaborate scheme targeting young Kenyans seeking employment.

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Some of the items recovered by the DCI after busting a man operating a fake KDF recruitment scheme in Busia

To make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate, the suspect set up a room resembling a medical examination facility, complete with equipment commonly used by healthcare professionals.

The makeshift medical room had several items, including a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.

Some of his victims had already given samples as detectives recovered two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another filled with urine samples from one of the women.

Some of the items recovered by the DCI after busting a man operating a fake KDF recruitment scheme in Busia

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The arrangement appeared designed to mimic the setting of a medical facility, potentially convincing unsuspecting recruits that they were undergoing genuine medical assessments as part of the KDF recruitment process.

Other Items recovered

In addition to the medical equipment, supplies and samples above, detectives combed the scene and recovered a laptop, two mobile phones, a computer mouse and other electronic accessories and a white T-shirts.

The suspect was also found in the possession of Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing his photograph.

Some of the items recovered by the DCI after busting a man operating a fake KDF recruitment scheme in Busia

The suspect is in custody, undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, as the recovered items remain detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.