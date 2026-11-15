Detectives bust fake KDF recruiter: Inside the ‘medical room’, equipment & samples recovered
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a man linked to a fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment scheme, bringing to light yet another scam targeting desperate Kenyans hoping to secure a coveted place in the military.
Brian Shem Maboni Achieng was busted in Nambale, Busia County after detectives got wind of his suspicious activities and busted his illegal ‘recruitment centre’.
Detectives stormed Cereda Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, where clients eager to join the military were streaming in with money, believing that he was capable of securing them a slot to join KDF and arrested the suspect.
Victims waiting to see the fake recruiter and millions collected
He was found holed up in a room with a 22-year-old lady who had been brought there by her mother in pursuit of a KDF recruitment slot.
Sleuths also found a second woman who had also been brought to the premises by her parent, waiting for her turn to meet the fake recruiter under the belief that he could secure her a slot.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had been posing as a KDF officer with the purported ability to secure recruitment slots, pocketing Sh1,100,000 in cash from the victims’ parents on diverse dates between September and November 2026, and was on his way to collecting more from unsuspecting victims.
What detectives found in the room
The statement released by the DCI paint the picture of an elaborate scheme targeting young Kenyans seeking employment.
To make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate, the suspect set up a room resembling a medical examination facility, complete with equipment commonly used by healthcare professionals.
The makeshift medical room had several items, including a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.
Some of his victims had already given samples as detectives recovered two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another filled with urine samples from one of the women.
The arrangement appeared designed to mimic the setting of a medical facility, potentially convincing unsuspecting recruits that they were undergoing genuine medical assessments as part of the KDF recruitment process.
Other Items recovered
In addition to the medical equipment, supplies and samples above, detectives combed the scene and recovered a laptop, two mobile phones, a computer mouse and other electronic accessories and a white T-shirts.
The suspect was also found in the possession of Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing his photograph.
The suspect is in custody, undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, as the recovered items remain detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.
Kenyans have consequently been urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution when seeking to join the military following KDF's announcement of the 2026 nationwide recruitment exercise, with prospective applicants warned against falling prey to fraudsters promising to influence the selection process in exchange for money.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua