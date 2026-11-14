The clash happedned where political leaders and members of the Maa community had gathered for the cultural celebrations.

The clash happedned where political leaders and members of the Maa community had gathered for the cultural celebrations.

Video: Tense Drama as Ledama Olekina Attempts to Grab Microphone from Senator Hezena Lemaletian During Ruto’s Speech

A viral video from the Maa Cultural Festival shows Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian standing her ground as Narok Senator Ledama Olekina attempted to grab her microphone during a speech to President William Ruto.

A viral video has captured a tense moment involving Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina after the two appeared to have a brief confrontation during the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival.

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The footage shows Lemaletian standing her ground as Olekina appears to reach towards her microphone while she delivers a politically charged address in the presence of President William Ruto.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Sekenani in Narok County, where political leaders and members of the Maa community had gathered for the cultural celebrations.

In the circulating video, Lemaletian appears unfazed by the interruption as she continues making her remarks, drawing attention from the audience and shifting the focus to the interaction between the two senators.

Drama as Senator Ole Kina almost wrestles Nominated senator Hezena Lemaletian infront of Ruto at Maa Cultural Festival for exposing the Maasai leadership https://t.co/iBXpGqp3Zq — Lightcast TV Kenya (@Lightcasttvke) November 14, 2026

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Before the brief exchange, Lemaletian had used her address to highlight what she described as growing divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), employing a humorous basket analogy to explain the alleged differences between influential party leaders and those with less political influence.

Addressing Ruto, the nominated senator said the President had inherited an ODM leadership structure in which some members were allegedly being favoured at the expense of others.

“Your Excellency, you inherited a basket full of ODM leaders. Hiyo basket imekuwa na watoto wa nono na watoto wa konde. Wale wanono wamekanyanga wakonde vichwa, basket imetoboka,” Lemaletian said.

Her remarks, which drew laughter and cheers from sections of the crowd, appeared to suggest that powerful individuals within the party were dominating its leadership while marginalising other members.

She went on to warn the President that there were problems within his administration, urging him to pay attention to concerns that she felt were not being openly communicated to him.

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“Your Excellency, today, if nobody else will tell you, I will tell you there is a problem within the administration,” she added.

It was shortly after these remarks that the viral footage captured Olekina appearing to reach for her microphone as she continued speaking.

Lemaletian, however, maintained her position at the microphone, with the brief interaction becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the political gathering.

The incident added an unexpected moment of drama to the festival, which had brought together national and local leaders, with President Ruto among those attending.

Violent clash at Maa event

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Earlier, security officers from the Presidential Escort Unit and the General Service Unit moved in to reinforce protection around the Head of State after rival groups clashed as President William Ruto arrived at the venue.

Confrontation was reportedly involving supporters allied to Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo and Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, turning the cultural gathering into a scene of confusion.

Videos circulating on social media showed attendees fleeing as chairs were thrown near the main dais, leaving several scattered and damaged on the ground.

Images and videos from the event showed GSU officers forming a security cordon around Ruto as he attended the celebrations.

The officers maintained a close watch on the surrounding crowd while holding their firearms.

The Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival descends into chaos after clashes between rival groups at Sekenani Gate in Narok West. https://t.co/BIdNS4izw9 — John Mutongoi (@johnmtongoi) November 14, 2026

The festival subsequently resumed, although the confrontation had briefly overshadowed the cultural celebrations.