Iconic Kenyan Stationery Brand Unveils Refreshed Identity With Renewed Focus on Children's Dreams

Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd Chief Executive Officer Asitha Samaraweera speaks during the launch of Kasuku's new brand identity

Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd Chief Executive Officer Asitha Samaraweera speaks during the launch of Kasuku's new brand identity

From stationery to children's dreams, this is how the 60-year-old Kenyan brand is reinventing itself to shape the future of children.

After six decades of serving generations of Kenyan learners, Kasuku, the heritage Kenyan stationery brand, has unveiled a fresh identity in a bold move to keep the connection running with a new generation and redefine its place in their educational journeys and beyond.

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The new chapter looks beyond the recognisable stationery associated with the brand to the dreams and aspirations of the next generation as the brand continues to champion children's dreams, nurture their creativity and inspire them to shape the future they desire.

The new brand identity, unveiled at a relaunch event held at Mövenpick Hotel, Westlands, Nairobi, brought together members of the media, education stakeholders, partners and other key guests to mark the evolution of one of Kenya's longstanding stationery brands.

From stationery to children's dreams

Asitha Samaraweera, CEO Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd reflected on Kasuku’s legacy of over six decades and its renewed mission centred on inspiring children to dream boldly, learn confidently and become whatever they aspire to be as the brand unveiled its refreshed identity at a city hotel.

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"For more than 60 years, Kasuku has been part of Kenyan students' learning journeys, supporting everyday moments of writing, creativity and expression. The refreshed positioning builds on this heritage and broadens the brand's story beyond stationery, placing children's dreams, learning and future potential at its heart," he said.

Twiga Stationers & Printers Ltd Chief Executive Officer Asitha Samaraweera speaks during the launch of Kasuku's new brand identity

The brand is seeking to associate itself more closely with the different stages of a child's development, from the ambitions they form at an early age to the knowledge and skills they acquire through education.

For generations of Kasuku has been synonymous with exercise books, pens and the familiar stationery on the shelves of Kenyan bookshops and in the school bags of generations of learners.

Samaraweera unpacked new identity that signals a bold move beyond the brand’s traditional association with pens, exercise books and other school essentials to children's ambitions, creativity and the role of education in shaping their futures.

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"Dream. Learn. Become. reflects the journey of a child: imagining what is possible, developing through learning, and growing into the person they aspire to be. Kasuku believes that every child deserves to dream boldly, create freely and shape a future they believe in.

"Kasuku has been part of children's learning journeys for generations. Now, we want to keep showing up with products they trust and a belief in all they can dream, learn and become." He added.

Quality products that continue to shape generations

Despite the refreshed brand identity, the company emphasised that Kasuku remains firmly committed to its legacy of producing high-quality, reliable stationery that generations of learners and professionals have come to trust, ensuring that while its identity evolves, its promise of quality remains unchanged.

Guests who graced the launch of Kasuku's refreshed brand identity, unveiled at a relaunch event held at Mövenpick Hotel, Westlands, Nairobi.

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