Kenya targets multi-billion sports economy boom as Game Time Africa Summit looks beyond AFCON 2027

Kenya’s bid to turn its sports economy into a multi-billion-dollar industry has received a boost after confirmation of the transformative Game Time Africa Summit to be held in Nairobi in 2027.

Kenya is accelerating plans to transform its rich sporting talent and expanding stadium infrastructure into a thriving commercial powerhouse, joining forces with the African Sports and Creative Institute (ASCI) to attract capital and drive job creation across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strategic alliance centers on the upcoming Game Time Africa Summit, scheduled for July 15-16, 2027. The high-level gathering will convene global financiers, sports governing bodies, policymakers, and private enterprises to unlock economic opportunities within Africa's evolving sports market.

The push comes at a critical juncture as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania, while also positioning the country for future international fixtures, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Under the framework, Kenya and ASCI will draft a comprehensive national sports industry masterplan, roll out a dedicated business accelerator, and set up a blended-finance investment facility tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the unveiling of the roadmap from the 2027 summit to the 2030 World Cup, Game Time Africa Summit Founder and President Will Mbiakop emphasized the need to build a long-term commercial ecosystem around raw athletic talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blueprint to commercialize Kenya’s sports

Game Time Africa Summit Founder and President Will Mbiakop and Kenya's AFCON 2027 LOC chairman Nicholas Musonye. Image: The Internet Project

"This is a visionary, long-term initiative to commercialize Kenya's sporting talent and transform sporting momentum into sustainable businesses," Mbiakop said.

The blueprint targets investments across multiple sectors, including modern arena management, domestic leagues, broadcast media rights, talent academies, and sports tourism. A key objective is ensuring that newly constructed and refurbished stadiums remain profitable long after major tournaments conclude.

Mbiakop pointed out that while Africa consistently exports world-class athletes, the continent captures only a fraction of the global sports industry's commercial revenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Africa has provided the world with incredible sports talent, yet little comes back in return. But the shift is coming. It's time to understand the numbers, stakeholders, and dynamics to make sports business work for Africans," he noted.

To bridge the gap, Mbiakop called for coordinated investments across infrastructure, digital media, data analytics, and capacity building, urging stakeholders to view marquee tournaments as launching pads for wider economic growth.

Structural hurdles slowing down growth

Game Time Africa Summit Founder and President Will Mbiakop. Image: The Internet Project

"We need to get innovative ways to watch and sports is one of the solutions. We need to see more investments pouring into the ecosystem of sports and all value chains, infrastructure, marketing, events, digital and media. Sports is critical and can be an amazing socioeconomic engine for the growth of Africa," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing structural hurdles, Mbiakop highlighted data scarcity, technical skill shortages, and constrained capital as the primary barriers facing African sports ventures.

"We have challenges in terms of developing sports in Africa. Data is one; we need to have more data to understand the game. We need to have more human capital skills, train them, do more capacity building to ensure that people who lead sports understand the game well," he said, expressing confidence that deeper public-private collaboration could yield the continent's first sports "unicorn."

The planned business accelerator will nurture homegrown start-ups across sports technology, digital broadcasting, venue operations, kit manufacturing, hospitality, and athlete wellness. Many of these enterprises have historically struggled with financing constraints and limited access to global markets.

To bridge the funding gap, development finance institutions are collaborating on a blended-finance mechanism to support high-growth sports ventures. The 2027 summit will culminate in the Baobab Deal Room, offering local entrepreneurs a direct platform to pitch to regional and international investors.

What to expect from Game Time Africa Summit?

Image: The Internet Project

The upcoming Game Time Africa Summit is poised to transform the regional sports landscape by bridging the gap between local enterprise and global capital, paving the way for sustainable economic growth across the continent.

According to Mbiakop, the forum is designed to link African businesses with international investors and industry leaders, empowering homegrown ventures to secure a competitive foothold in the lucrative global sports market.

The event is set to convene high-ranking delegates from world sports governing bodies, financial institutions, and development agencies. Previous editions have featured top-tier sporting icons, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, and UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane, alongside prominent global executives.

While major sporting events traditionally rely on gate receipts and matchday spending, the summit will highlight broader commercial avenues. Key growth sectors include media rights, corporate sponsorships, advertising, retail and merchandising, sports tourism, hospitality, talent representation, and emerging sports technologies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With an outlook reaching past AFCON 2027 and toward the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the summit serves as a launchpad to convert strategic dialogue into tangible commercial deals and long-term partnerships.