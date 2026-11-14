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Inside the controversy surrounding Bryson Makokha’s ‘healing’ at Prophet Owuor's crusade

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 08:36 - 14 November 2026
In the wake of renewed scrutiny of Prophet David Owuor's miracles, social media accounts that have, in the past, posted church activities came alive in what appears to be a coordinated response to the healing that never was.
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The plight of Bryson Makokha, the Bungoma boy battling a rare skin disease has put self-styled Prophet David Owuor and his much-publicised healing miracles under fresh scrutiny after it emerged that the minor was among the beneficiaries of his healing miracles, only for him to make news three years later with the same disease that was reportedly healed at a crusade by the controversial preacher.

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Multiple social media posts, including one made by Maruti who identified himself as the Bryson’s uncle on January 2, 2023 claimed that the minor was "was instantly healed of leprosy" at a mega healing crusade by Owuor at Menengai Grounds in Nakuru county.

The post celebrated the ‘healing miracle’ and declared Bryson free from leprosy without any medical proof of the healing or the diagnosis.

“This boy Bryson Makokha, who is also my nephew from Lukhuna, Chwele was instantly healed from Leprosy at Prophet Dr. Owour's crusade at the Menengai grounds, Nakuru last week...To God be the glory,” Maruti posted.

Inside the controversy surrounding Bryson Makokha’s ‘healing’ at Prophet Owuor's crusade
Inside the controversy surrounding Bryson Makokha’s ‘healing’ at Prophet Owuor's crusade
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The comments section of the post was filled with celebrations of Bryson’s ‘healing’ as a divine victory over diseases and proclamations depicting Owuor as a true prophet and servant of God.

As the church moved on having recorded another “miraculous healing”, Bryson retreated back home where he continued to battle the rare skin condition until his plight hit headlines this week.

Eric Omondi steps in to help Bryson Makokha as netizens revisit his 'healing'

A video of Bryson revealing how he was facing stigma and discrimination as he sold bananas to raise funds for his drugs and support his family with most people shunning him because of his skin disease went viral with Eric Omondi stepping in to assist.

Omondi, through his Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative, started the fundraiser on Wednesday and when Bryson’s father’s mobile money account got full, he put up a paybill that has now raised over Ksh5 million with the 17-year-old receiving treatment.

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Eric Omondi located the teenager, where he called on the public to contribute towards improving the boy’s life and supporting his family.
Eric Omondi located the teenager, where he called on the public to contribute towards improving the boy’s life and supporting his family.

Netizens went back to the post made in 2023, urging the church and its followers to provide an update on what really happened and how Bryson ended up suffering from the same skin disease that was allegedly “healed”.

Church members defend Owuor’s miracle healing, shift blame to family

In light of the renewed focus on the ‘2023 miracle healing’ and the present reality that Bryson is still suffering from the condition that was reportedly healed at Owuor’s crusade, the cleric’s followers took to social media in fierce defense of his works and preachings.

Social media accounts associated with members of the church, which have in the past posted church activities, came alive, in what appears to be a coordinated fashion, posting statements that bear a striking resemblance.

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Notably, they stood behind the 2023 miracle healing, claiming that Bryson was completely healed at the time the post was made.

An overriding theme in most of the comments sampled by this writer was that the healing miracle was taken back after Bryson’s family were ungrateful and left the church while also mocking the prophet associated with the miracle.

Inside the controversy surrounding Bryson Makokha’s ‘healing’ at Prophet Owuor's crusade
Inside the controversy surrounding Bryson Makokha’s ‘healing’ at Prophet Owuor's crusade

Most referenced the biblical miracle of the ten leppers who were healed by Jesus but only one returned to thank Jesus for the healing, striking parallels with Bryson’s situation.

However, their explanation failed to convince many.

"I am just wondering if God can take away a miracle He has performed," Justus Kipkoech Cherono quipped.

The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, headed by Owuor, had not addressed the matter by the time this publication was made.

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