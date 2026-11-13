Teachers in Kenya are primarily regulated, registered, and employed in public institutions by the Teachers Service Commission (Image: Files)

Teachers in Kenya are primarily regulated, registered, and employed in public institutions by the Teachers Service Commission (Image: Files)

TSC creates two new promotion pathways for teachers

The revised framework creates separate promotion routes for classroom teachers and school administrators, allowing educators to advance professionally without having to become headteachers or principals.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has completed its review of the 2018 Career Progression Guidelines, introducing a revised framework intended to address years of career stagnation among public school teachers.

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The new arrangement creates two distinct career paths: one for teachers who want to remain in classroom instruction and another for educators pursuing school leadership and administration.

Acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Dr Evaleen Mitei announced the development on November 10 during the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association annual conference in Mombasa.

The review follows consultations between TSC, teachers' unions and other education stakeholders.

A memorandum outlining the proposed changes was signed by the commission and unions in June 2026.

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Ms. Evaleen J. Mitei is the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission, as at Nov 2026 (Image: Files)

Why is the TSC changing the promotion system?

The 2018 Career Progression Guidelines established the professional grades, qualifications and performance requirements governing teacher advancement.

However, promotions into senior positions have often been linked to the availability of administrative posts such as deputy headteacher, principal and chief principal.

This created a challenge for experienced teachers who wanted to concentrate on classroom instruction rather than take up management responsibilities.

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A teacher could gain additional experience, qualifications and professional expertise yet struggle to advance beyond certain grades without moving into an administrative role.

TSC says the revised system is intended to recognise professional expertise alongside institutional leadership.

The changes are also being developed against the background of Competency-Based Education, which has increased the emphasis on classroom assessment, curriculum delivery and continuous teacher development.

The two proposed career paths

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1. Classroom teaching pathway

The new framework provides a separate route for teachers who want to build their careers through teaching, subject expertise, professional development and improved learning outcomes.

Under this arrangement, a teacher will be able to progress through professional ranks up to the equivalent level of a chief principal without having to leave classroom teaching.

The idea is to recognise experienced educators who develop strong instructional skills and professional expertise but do not necessarily want to manage a school.

TSC Chairman Jamleck Kamau explained during the June 2026 announcement that classroom teachers would be able to reach the highest professional level while continuing to teach.

2. Administrative career pathway

The second route is for teachers seeking leadership and management responsibilities within schools and other teaching institutions.

It covers educators moving into positions involving school administration, supervision, curriculum coordination, staff management and institutional leadership.

Under the proposed arrangement, teachers who take on additional administrative responsibilities will be assessed according to the duties assigned to them.

A differentiated allowance will be paid for the additional responsibility, rather than treating every teacher at an equivalent professional level as automatically entitled to a management allowance.

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TSC registers all qualified teachers in both public and private schools, handles recruitment, manages promotions, and enforces the Code of Regulations (Image: Files)

Will teachers automatically receive promotions or salary increases?

The revised guidelines are intended to create clearer routes for career advancement, but they do not guarantee automatic promotions to teachers currently serving in particular grades.

Promotion will remain subject to the final criteria, professional requirements and the commission's implementation arrangements.

TSC has also indicated that the review of job structures must be completed before full implementation.

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The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is undertaking the job-evaluation process, which will inform the remuneration and grading implications of the revised framework.

As of November 13, TSC was still awaiting completion of that evaluation before proceeding with the next implementation steps.

The commission has not yet published the complete final grading structure, detailed promotion criteria, salary bands or a definitive implementation timetable.

What teachers should do now

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Teachers should continue complying with the existing TSC requirements while awaiting the formal rollout.

These include maintaining valid registration, meeting professional-development requirements, keeping performance appraisal records and ensuring that academic qualifications are properly documented.

The existing guidelines also cover teachers in primary and secondary schools, TVET institutions, teacher training colleges and specialised education institutions.

The full scope and application of the revised framework will be clearer once TSC publishes its final implementation documents.

For teachers who have spent years waiting for administrative vacancies to advance, the new classroom pathway could offer a major change.

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