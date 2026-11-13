Josephat Lopaga: From fleeing bandits in Baragoi aged 12 to landing top Kenyan Premier League award

Murang'a Seal striker Josephat Lopaga (left) receives the SportPesa League Player of the Month Award from his coach Dennis Odhiambo. Image: SportPesa

Murang'a Seal striker Josephat Lopaga (left) receives the SportPesa League Player of the Month Award from his coach Dennis Odhiambo. Image: SportPesa

Murang’a Seal star Josephat Lopaga and Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor are the winners of the SportPesa League Awards for October but the striker has walked a difficult journey to get here.

Murang’a Seal striker Josephat Lopaga is reveling in his SportPesa League Player of the Month award and for the 24-year-old, it is the fruits of years of sacrifices.

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The striker’s journey from Baragoi in Samburu County to the summit of Kenyan football reached another milestone when he was crowned on Thursday while Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor claimed the coaching award after a perfect start to the season.

Lopaga, 24, scored six goals and provided one assist in four appearances to secure the first player award of the 2026/27 campaign while Akonnor guided the defending champions to four wins from four matches, earning his third monthly accolade and a second consecutive October award.

For Lopaga, the recognition represents another significant step in a career shaped by personal adversity, resilience and a determination to use football to change his life.

The son of a herdsman, he grew up in a community affected by cattle rustling and insecurity, fleeing home at just 12 to embark on a difficult journey through Maralal, Nyahururu, Nakuru and, eventually, Nairobi where, out of sights of violence, he fell in love with football.

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Lopaga’s football journey in Kenya and abroad

Josephat Lopaga and his Murang'a Seal teammates savour the SportPesa Player of the Month Award. Image: SportPesa

He would join Gor Mahia’s youth team in 2017 before making his top-flight debut with the now-defunct Mount Kenya United in 2019. Spells at Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards followed, before opportunities abroad with Oman’s Dhofar and Belarusian clubs Dynamo Brest and Naftan Novopolotsk.

Returning to Kenya in 2025, he joined Kakamega Homeboyz before moving to Murang’a Seal ahead of the current campaign. Tasked with helping fill the void left by former captain and last season’s Golden Boot winner Joseph Waithira, he has made an immediate impact.

His October performances earned him two Man of the Match awards, two Team of the Week selections and the league’s highest average player rating of 7.2 out of 10, according to Tisini Analytics.

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“I am very grateful for this recognition. I want to keep working hard, scoring goals and contributing to the team,” he told SportPesa League.

“I believe if I remain focused and continue performing, more opportunities and recognition will come,” added Lopaga, who has previously spoken of establishing a football academy in Baragoi to give children opportunities similar to those that transformed his life.

Who did the Murang’a Seal striker beat?

Josephat Logapa beat stiff competition from Alpha Onyango of Gor Mahia. Image: SportPesa

Lopaga beat Gor Mahia midfielder and captain Alpha Onyango, who finished runner-up after registering three goals and one assist in four appearances, alongside two Man of the Match awards and three Team of the Week selections.

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The pair’s campaigns intersected in the season opener at Nyayo National Stadium on October 13, when Gor Mahia defeated Murang’a Seal 4-2. Onyango opened the scoring for the champions, while Lopaga struck twice in the second half. Onyango also scored against APS Bomet and Bandari, finding the net in three consecutive matches.

Other nominees were AFC Leopards defender Kevin Luke Otiala, who recorded three clean sheets in four appearances, and Shabana goalkeeper Pavel Ndzila, whose return included three clean sheets, nine saves and a penalty save.

Lopaga received Ksh50,000 and a customised trophy from league sponsors SportPesa.

Meanwhile, Akonnor, October’s recognition continues an outstanding introduction to Kenyan football. The Ghanaian first won the monthly award in October 2025 and again in January 2026, before guiding Gor Mahia to a record-extending 22nd league title and being named the 2025/26 SportPesa League Coach of the Season.

Akonnor crowned as SportPesa makes promise

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor (centre) and his coachig staff celebrate their SportPesa Coach of the Month Award. Image: SportPesa

His latest award follows a month in which Gor Mahia scored seven goals, conceded two and kept three clean sheets, placing them at the summit of the standings.

Akonnor beat Murang’a Seal coach Dennis Odhiambo to the honour. Seal scored 11 goals during the month, but conceded nine and failed to keep a clean sheet, with Gor Mahia’s defensive discipline and perfect winning record proving decisive.

“I am grateful for this recognition, but this award belongs to the players, my technical team and everyone working behind the scenes,” said Akonnor.

“Our focus has been on preparing well for every match, maintaining discipline and ensuring we continue to improve as a team. We have started the season positively, but there is still a long way to go and we must remain hungry and consistent,” he added.

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The former Ghana international and Black Stars head coach received Ksh75,000 and a customised trophy.