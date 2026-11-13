The extraordinary career of Joe Root

In 2014, he scored his first Test double century, an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka at Lord’s, while 2015 brought 1,358 Test runs. His performances earned him England’s Test captaincy in 2017, succeeding Alastair Cook.

Joe Root has built one of the most remarkable careers in modern cricket. Other extraordinary cricket characters will be available for wagering once you discover 1xBet betting too.

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Born in Sheffield in 1990, Root progressed through Yorkshire’s age-group system before making his first-class debut in 2010. He made his England Test debut against India in Nagpur in December 2012, scoring 73 in his first innings.

Root quickly established himself as a technically accomplished and dependable batter. And once you discover the 1xBet betting options, you will also be able to wager on other outstanding batters from the cricket world too.

Joe Root

In 2014, he scored his first Test double century, an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka at Lord’s, while 2015 brought 1,358 Test runs. His performances earned him England’s Test captaincy in 2017, succeeding Alastair Cook.

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A fantastic captain

As captain, Root led England in a record 65 Tests and secured 27 victories. If you use 1xBet app for betting, you will also find some great chances to wager on Test cricket too.

He stepped down in 2022, but continued to produce outstanding performances with the bat. His consistency became particularly impressive in the 2020s. 2022 but

In 2024, he scored more than 1,400 international runs and six Test centuries, becoming England’s leading Test run-scorer and surpassing Cook’s record for Test centuries by an Englishman.

He also became the first Englishman to pass 20,000 international runs. Whenever you use the 1xBet app, you will find some great options for betting on the English national side too.

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Root continued adding to his extraordinary record in 2025, reaching his 39th Test century in August.

He has scored almost 15 thousand Test runs, placing him second on the all-time Test run-scoring list behind Sachin Tendulkar.

A legend of his national team

His career has also entered a new chapter. In June 2026, Root temporarily captained England against New Zealand, and in July the ECB announced that he would return as permanent Test captain under new head coach Stephen Fleming.

This marked a return to leadership after four years away from the role. There is secure cricket betting online that can be made at 1xBet on other teams that have great captains too.

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Root’s career is extraordinary not simply because of his statistics, but because of His longevity His adaptability and his sustained importance to English cricket.

From a promising Yorkshire youngster to an international run-scoring great and twice England’s Test captain, his journey has become one of the defining stories of his generation.

And right now, you can make online secure cricket betting at 1xBet on Test matches played by England too.