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Arsenal-Harambee Stars Legends match in limbo as only one ex-player reportedly arrives

Ndunyu Joseph 12:05 - 13 November 2026
With kick-off scheduled for 7pm, uncertainty over the visiting squad's arrival had placed the highly promoted exhibition in serious doubt, leaving Kenyan fans awaiting an official communication on whether the advertised encounter would take place.
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The much-publicised Arsenal Legends versus Harambee Stars Legends exhibition match is facing uncertainty after reports emerged that almost the entire visiting contingent had failed to arrive in Nairobi.

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The match, scheduled for Friday evening at Nyayo National Stadium and advertised to kick off at 7pm, was expected to feature a star-studded line-up of former Arsenal players against some of Kenya’s most celebrated footballers.

However, by Friday morning, only former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué had reportedly arrived in the country, raising doubts about whether the fixture would proceed as planned.

Sports journalist Eric Njiru reported that unresolved contractual issues involving the Arsenal Legends contingent were behind the reported travel difficulties.

The Arsenal Legends vs Harambee Stars Legends match scheduled for Friday, November 13 evening is hanging in the balance, with a possibility of cancellation
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He said a Wednesday press release had indicated that 24 former Arsenal players would take part, including Theo Walcott, Yaya Sanogo, Bacary Sagna, Gervinho and Alex Song.

Njiru also questioned the lack of public engagement from the advertised players, noting that none had promoted the Nairobi fixture on their personal social media accounts in the weeks leading up to the event.

Press conference cancellation raises further questions

Doubts over the match had reportedly emerged a day before the scheduled kick-off after a planned press conference at a Nairobi hotel failed to take place.

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According to Njiru, journalists arrived at the hotel on Thursday for the 2pm briefing but waited for several hours without receiving the expected update. He said he left at about 4.30pm after the event failed to materialise.

Although AFTV presenters Robbie and Cecil had arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning, the absence of the advertised Arsenal players continued to raise questions about the visiting delegation's readiness.

Njiru further reported that a senior Kenyan football figure who was expected to feature in the match had expressed doubts about the fixture proceeding during a conversation on Friday morning.

By the time of his report, the Kenyan legends were said to be meeting at a Nairobi hotel to seek an update from the organisers.

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The local contingent had reportedly already been brought together in a WhatsApp group coordinated by former Harambee Stars defender James Situma.

Several other sports journalists also reported on Friday morning that the Arsenal legends were yet to arrive in the expected numbers, stating that the match was off as things stood at 9am.

Neither report amounted to an official cancellation announcement from the organisers by the time of publication.

Star-studded line-ups had been advertised

The fixture, promoted as the Legends Cup, had been marketed as an opportunity for Kenyan fans to watch former Premier League stars alongside some of the country's most recognisable football names.

Former Arsenal captain Nwankwo Kanu was among the headline attractions announced for the visiting side, with other advertised names including Tony Adams, Robert Pirès, Ashley Cole, Gilberto Silva, Santi Cazorla, Kolo Touré and Walcott.

The Harambee Stars Legends were expected to be led by former captain Victor Wanyama, with Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee named as coach.

The anticipated Kenyan line-up included McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech, Musa Otieno, Allan Wanga, Boniface Ambani and John Baraza, among others.

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The event was also expected to include a grassroots coaching clinic on Saturday, November 14, at Crawford International School, extending the programme beyond the Friday evening match.

Officiating and responsibility questions

The event had also faced questions over its officiating arrangements after reports indicated that Somali referee Omar Artan would not be available.

Artan had been advertised as the match official but was reportedly scheduled to oversee the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Morocco and Niger in Casablanca.

Meanwhile, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had distanced itself from the planning of the exhibition match, leaving questions over the organisers' arrangements and the status of the fixture.

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As of Friday morning, organisers had not publicly clarified the reported absence of the Arsenal players or confirmed whether the match would be postponed or cancelled.

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