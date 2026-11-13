Arsenal-Harambee Stars Legends match in limbo as only one ex-player reportedly arrives

DEVELOPING: Serious doubt about the Harambee Stars legends v Arsenal legends taking place tonight at 7pm, Nyayo Stadium. Of all Arsenal legends, only Emmanuel Eboue had arrived by Friday morning casting serious doubts over the possibility of the game happening. A press release on Wednesday said 24 Arsenal legends including Theo Walcott, Yaya Sanogo, Bacary Sagna, Gervinho and Alex Song would play in the game. Walcott was on ESPN at 1am this morning discussing Carrick/Poch/England. No Arsenal legend posted about this btw.. For over three weeks now. Only Kenyan influencers. My understanding is there were contract issues on the Arsenal legends' side. The Harambee Stars legends on their side were already in a WhatsApp group, which I understand James Situma controlled. As I write this they are meeting at the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi to get an update. A senior figure in Kenyan football, who was set to play in the game, told me he didn't see it happening as of Friday at 9 am. Normally for this kind of event foreign parties arrive a couple of days before to hype the event, attend press conferences and do media duties. The first red flag for me came on Thursday. A press conference was set to take place at Tribe Hotel at 2 pm but didn't happen. Kenyan media was there for about three hours before heading back to the offices. I left at 4:30pm because no football press conference has ever been delayed by more than 2 hours. However, AFTV presenters- Robbie and Cecil- arrived on Thursday morning. I met them in the hotel lobby. It was also reported this week that the highly advertised Somali referee Omar Artan would not be officiating the match as he’s scheduled to oversee the AFCON 2027 qualifier between Morocco and Niger in Casablanca. None of the organisers was willing to answer or text back on Friday morning about the state of this fixture. My colleague Mike Okinyi reported that “as it stands(9am), Arsenal legends vs Harambee Stars Legends game is OFF!!” FKF distanced itself from the entire planning of this event.