Arsenal-Harambee Stars Legends match in limbo as only one ex-player reportedly arrives
The much-publicised Arsenal Legends versus Harambee Stars Legends exhibition match is facing uncertainty after reports emerged that almost the entire visiting contingent had failed to arrive in Nairobi.
The match, scheduled for Friday evening at Nyayo National Stadium and advertised to kick off at 7pm, was expected to feature a star-studded line-up of former Arsenal players against some of Kenya’s most celebrated footballers.
However, by Friday morning, only former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué had reportedly arrived in the country, raising doubts about whether the fixture would proceed as planned.
Sports journalist Eric Njiru reported that unresolved contractual issues involving the Arsenal Legends contingent were behind the reported travel difficulties.
He said a Wednesday press release had indicated that 24 former Arsenal players would take part, including Theo Walcott, Yaya Sanogo, Bacary Sagna, Gervinho and Alex Song.
Njiru also questioned the lack of public engagement from the advertised players, noting that none had promoted the Nairobi fixture on their personal social media accounts in the weeks leading up to the event.
Press conference cancellation raises further questions
Doubts over the match had reportedly emerged a day before the scheduled kick-off after a planned press conference at a Nairobi hotel failed to take place.
According to Njiru, journalists arrived at the hotel on Thursday for the 2pm briefing but waited for several hours without receiving the expected update. He said he left at about 4.30pm after the event failed to materialise.
Although AFTV presenters Robbie and Cecil had arrived in Nairobi on Thursday morning, the absence of the advertised Arsenal players continued to raise questions about the visiting delegation's readiness.
Njiru further reported that a senior Kenyan football figure who was expected to feature in the match had expressed doubts about the fixture proceeding during a conversation on Friday morning.
DEVELOPING: Serious doubt about the Harambee Stars legends v Arsenal legends taking place tonight at 7pm, Nyayo Stadium. Of all Arsenal legends, only Emmanuel Eboue had arrived by Friday morning casting serious doubts over the possibility of the game happening. A press release on Wednesday said 24 Arsenal legends including Theo Walcott, Yaya Sanogo, Bacary Sagna, Gervinho and Alex Song would play in the game. Walcott was on ESPN at 1am this morning discussing Carrick/Poch/England. No Arsenal legend posted about this btw.. For over three weeks now. Only Kenyan influencers. My understanding is there were contract issues on the Arsenal legends' side. The Harambee Stars legends on their side were already in a WhatsApp group, which I understand James Situma controlled. As I write this they are meeting at the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi to get an update. A senior figure in Kenyan football, who was set to play in the game, told me he didn't see it happening as of Friday at 9 am. Normally for this kind of event foreign parties arrive a couple of days before to hype the event, attend press conferences and do media duties. The first red flag for me came on Thursday. A press conference was set to take place at Tribe Hotel at 2 pm but didn't happen. Kenyan media was there for about three hours before heading back to the offices. I left at 4:30pm because no football press conference has ever been delayed by more than 2 hours. However, AFTV presenters- Robbie and Cecil- arrived on Thursday morning. I met them in the hotel lobby. It was also reported this week that the highly advertised Somali referee Omar Artan would not be officiating the match as he’s scheduled to oversee the AFCON 2027 qualifier between Morocco and Niger in Casablanca. None of the organisers was willing to answer or text back on Friday morning about the state of this fixture. My colleague Mike Okinyi reported that “as it stands(9am), Arsenal legends vs Harambee Stars Legends game is OFF!!” FKF distanced itself from the entire planning of this event.— Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) November 13, 2026
By the time of his report, the Kenyan legends were said to be meeting at a Nairobi hotel to seek an update from the organisers.
The local contingent had reportedly already been brought together in a WhatsApp group coordinated by former Harambee Stars defender James Situma.
Several other sports journalists also reported on Friday morning that the Arsenal legends were yet to arrive in the expected numbers, stating that the match was off as things stood at 9am.
Neither report amounted to an official cancellation announcement from the organisers by the time of publication.
Star-studded line-ups had been advertised
The fixture, promoted as the Legends Cup, had been marketed as an opportunity for Kenyan fans to watch former Premier League stars alongside some of the country's most recognisable football names.
Former Arsenal captain Nwankwo Kanu was among the headline attractions announced for the visiting side, with other advertised names including Tony Adams, Robert Pirès, Ashley Cole, Gilberto Silva, Santi Cazorla, Kolo Touré and Walcott.
The Harambee Stars Legends were expected to be led by former captain Victor Wanyama, with Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee named as coach.
The anticipated Kenyan line-up included McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech, Musa Otieno, Allan Wanga, Boniface Ambani and John Baraza, among others.
The event was also expected to include a grassroots coaching clinic on Saturday, November 14, at Crawford International School, extending the programme beyond the Friday evening match.
Officiating and responsibility questions
The event had also faced questions over its officiating arrangements after reports indicated that Somali referee Omar Artan would not be available.
Artan had been advertised as the match official but was reportedly scheduled to oversee the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Morocco and Niger in Casablanca.
Meanwhile, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had distanced itself from the planning of the exhibition match, leaving questions over the organisers' arrangements and the status of the fixture.
As of Friday morning, organisers had not publicly clarified the reported absence of the Arsenal players or confirmed whether the match would be postponed or cancelled.
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