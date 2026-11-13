Eric Omondi's plan for family of Bungoma boy battling rare skin condition after contributions cross Ksh5 million

Kenyans have raised over Ksh5 million for Bryson Makokha, who is battling a rare skin condition.

Kenyans have raised over Ksh5 million for Bryson Makokha, who is battling a rare skin condition.

Comedian Eric Omondi has shared what he intends to do for the family of Bryson Makokha, who is battling a skin disease, after Kenyans raised over Ksh5 million for him.

Comedian Eric Omondi has provided a major update regarding the funds drive towards the treatment of a Bungoma boy who is battling a rare skin condition.

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Omondi called on Kenyans to support Bryson Makokha financially so that he can access treatment after his condition was revealed in a heartbreaking clip that went viral.

The 17-year-old revealed how he was facing stigma and discrimination as he sold bananas to raise funds for his drugs and support his family with most people shunning him because of his skin disease.

Omondi, through his Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative, started the fundraiser on Wednesday and when Bryson’s father’s mobile money account got full, he put up a paybill that has now raised over Ksh5 million.

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“We are at Ksh5,665,000 and we will get to Ksh10 million,” Omondi stated via an Instagram post.

What Eric Omondi wants to do with the money

“We are going to do everything. First of all, our brother is already under treatment. There is a test we are waiting for but the treatment is on.”

With the cash windfall, Omondi is now looking beyond treatment as he plans to change the family’s outlook by helping them construct a house and start a business.

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“We are going to build a house for them and we will take the mother to hospital. We will also open a supermarket for them,” he added.

“He is in a very good hospital, in the VVIP. God is going to bless you all individually. He [Bryson] is okay and there is a procedure he is due to start. We will build a house, make sure he is treated, as well as the mother, while we will save some money for his school,” the comedian further stated.