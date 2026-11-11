Eric Omondi located the teenager, where he called on the public to contribute towards improving the boy’s life and supporting his family.

Eric Omondi located the teenager, where he called on the public to contribute towards improving the boy’s life and supporting his family.

Eric Omondi, Kenyans Vow to Change Life of Bungoma Boy Shunned by Customers Over Rare Skin Condition

Bryson recently attracted public attention after a video showed him crying as he struggled to sell bananas by the roadside. The boy, in tears, explained that some customers avoided buying from him because of his skin condition.

Comedian Eric Omondi has appealed to Kenyans to support 17-year-old Bryson Makokha, a boy from Bungoma County whose painful skin condition has exposed him to stigma and discrimination.

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Bryson recently attracted public attention after a video showed him crying as he struggled to sell bananas by the roadside. The teenager explained that some customers avoided buying from him because of his skin condition, leaving him unable to make enough money.

His story moved many Kenyans, with people offering to help him access medical treatment, continue his education and support his family in establishing a business.

Bryson Makokha.

Eric Omondi has since located the teenager in Chwele, where he called on the public to contribute towards improving the boy’s life and supporting his family.

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In a social media post, the comedian pledged to stand with the family and urged Kenyans to send whatever they could afford to Bryson’s father.

“TEAM SISI KWA SISI Huyu tutachange life yake COMPLETELY. We will Ensure he is as CLEAN AS SNOW. Tutasimama na hii familia mpaka mwisho. SEND WHATEVER YOU CAN TO THE FATHER ON 0725655471 (CALISTUS SIMIYU),” he wrote.

Bungoma boy sells bananas to buy painkillers

Bryson’s struggle goes beyond the difficulty of finding customers. The teenager said he sells bananas partly to raise money for painkillers that help him manage the discomfort caused by his skin condition.

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His family has also made several sacrifices in an effort to secure medical care. His father reportedly sold their cow and leased out part of the family’s land to raise money for treatment, but the proceeds have not been enough to meet his medical needs.

The household is facing further pressure following the hospitalisation of Bryson’s mother, who has reportedly been admitted for the past two months.

Bryson Makokha.

With limited resources available, the teenager has continued selling bananas to help pay for medication while dealing with the physical effects of his condition.

Bryson faces stigma at school

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The teenager also faces challenges in his education and social life. He said fellow students have subjected him to stigma and discrimination because of his appearance, making it difficult for him to feel accepted at school.

At 17, Bryson is in Grade 9. His condition has reportedly affected his schooling and daily experiences, forcing him to deal with difficulties beyond his medical needs.

He also experiences significant discomfort when temperatures become extremely hot or cold, with changes in weather aggravating his symptoms.

His experience has drawn attention to the challenges faced by people living with visible skin conditions, including social rejection and the financial burden of seeking treatment.