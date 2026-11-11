Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced that Kenya has firmly rejected proposals to act as a holding ground or quarantine facility for foreign nationals suspected of contracting the Ebola virus to satisfy entry requirements of other countries (such as the United States).

The Ministry of Health has firmly ruled out the possibility of Kenya acting as a holding ground or quarantine facility for foreign nationals suspected of contracting the Ebola virus. This decisive stance coincides with the nation celebrating a major milestone: discharging its final batch of quarantined individuals and steering toward becoming officially Ebola-free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale delivered the hardline message on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, explicitly declaring that Kenya will not serve as a transit or treatment hub to satisfy the stringent entry requirements of foreign governments.

The pronouncement arrives as a major blow to foreign powers, particularly the United States, which had previously sought to utilize Kenyan facilities to quarantine citizens suspected of carrying the virus abroad.

President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump

"Let me make it clear that Kenya will not serve as a quarantine centre for any jurisdiction. Travellers from another country will not be hosted in Kenya to meet another country's entry requirement," Duale stated firmly during a policy briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overcoming the Ebola outbreak

The government’s hard-line boundary comes on the heels of immense progress in managing the nation's domestic health crisis. Duale confirmed that the final patient who contracted the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease within Kenya has been discharged fully recovered, alongside the remaining 11 contacts who completed their monitoring phases in strong health.

"The last person who contracted Ebola virus disease in Kenya has been discharged healthy and free of the virus. In addition, the last 11 contacts in the quarantine have returned home having completed their monitoring in good health," the Cabinet Secretary announced.

This latest recovery pushes the total number of successfully treated patients to seven out of the nine confirmed cases recorded since the outbreak began on October 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tragically, the outbreak claimed two lives, including an imported index case and a 65-year-old relative. With these final discharges, the Ministry of Health has successfully closed the loop on all active community tracing rings, steering the nation back toward absolute safety.

However, the journey to this milestone was fraught with immense domestic friction. Earlier in the year, plans emerged indicating that foreign governments—specifically the U.S.—had explored utilizing a specialized facility in Laikipia to house and monitor citizens exposed to Ebola in neighboring high-risk zones such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The proposal instantly sparked massive public outcry across Kenya. Citizens and civil society groups fiercely opposed turning the country into an international holding ground, arguing that importing high-risk pathogens exposed the local population to unprecedented epidemiological threats.

The controversy escalated into a fierce legal battle, resulting in High Court interventions that temporarily halted construction and forced the government to re-evaluate its international obligations against domestic security.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By drawing a strict line on Wednesday, Duale sought to reassure a skeptical public. He reaffirmed that Kenya's public health infrastructure and specialized isolation units are dedicated strictly to national security, domestic outbreak management, and protecting citizens rather than acting as a proxy quarantine zone for foreign administrations.

Protecting national sovereignty and public health

Public health experts and political analysts have closely monitored the government's shifting posture. While international health frameworks encourage cross-border cooperation and regional health security partnerships, the intense domestic pushback in Kenya highlighted a deep-seated public intolerance for policies perceived as compromising local safety for external convenience.

Duale's declaration effectively slams the door on parallel foreign quarantine arrangements, emphasizing that while Kenya remains an active and willing partner in global health surveillance, its borders and medical infrastructure cannot be leveraged to bypass foreign nations' entry protocols.