Sky Victor: Pastor Kanyari’s Daughter’s TikTok Account Deactivated Weeks after Viral Outburst on Livestream

Pastor Victor Kanyari's daughter Sky Victor (right) does not want to live with him.

Pastor Victor Kanyari's daughter Sky Victor (right) does not want to live with him.

The teenager’s TikTok account, which had attracted over 1 million followers, was no longer accessible weeks after she sparked public concern through emotional livestreams about her father's custody of her and her younger brother, Danny.

Sky Victor’s TikTok account, which had attracted more than 1.3 million followers has vanished and is no longer accessible.

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Sky, who is the daughter of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo and Pastor Victor Kanyari, has not been posting on the popular account.

The teenager’s profile was no longer accessible on Wednesday, November 11, weeks after she sparked public concern through emotional livestreams about her father's custody of her and her younger brother, Danny.

Sky Victor and her father Victor Kanyari.

Sky attracted widespread attention in late October after speaking publicly about a court decision that granted Kanyari custody of the two children following their mother's death.

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During the livestreams, she described her previous experience living with the pastor as traumatic and expressed her reluctance to return to his care.

She also questioned the significance of their biological relationship, saying that being her father was "just a title".

The teenager appealed to President William Ruto and Kenyans to allow her and Danny to remain with their stepfather, Tash, who had been caring for them before Betty's death.

File image of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo with her daughter Sky Victor and son Danny

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Her public statements triggered debate over the children's welfare, family arrangements and the exposure of minors to online scrutiny.

Millie Odhiambo raises concern in parliament

The matter reached Parliament on November 4, when Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo called for intervention to protect the teenager.

Odhiambo expressed concern that a young girl grieving her mother was discussing sensitive family and legal issues on social media while being exposed to comments from strangers.

Millie Odhiambo argued that the discussions Victor Kanyari's daughter Sky Victor engages in and the reactions she receives from members of the public could negatively affect her well-being and development.

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She urged the Department of Children's Services to intervene and called for stronger measures to shield minors from harmful online environments.

The MP's remarks came amid growing public attention surrounding Sky's livestreams and the custody dispute involving her father and stepfather.

Why did Sky Victor's TikTok account disappear?

It remains unclear whether TikTok suspended or removed the account or whether Sky or someone managing her profile deactivated it.

The disappearance came shortly after Odhiambo raised the matter in Parliament, prompting questions about whether the public concerns surrounding the teenager's online activity influenced the account's status.

However, there is no confirmed link between the MP's intervention and the account becoming inaccessible.

Sky Victor, Hiram Gitau and Pastor Victor Kanyari during Betty Bayo's burial.