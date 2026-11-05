Millie Odhiambo Raises Alarm Over Kanyari’s Daughter Sky Victor’s Social Media Activity: "Not Good for Her"
Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has called for the Children’s Department to examine the social media exposure of Pastor Victor Kanyari’s teenage daughter, Sky Victor.
Concerns for the minor's social media activity rose following the death of her mother, Betty Bayo, and a public custody dispute.
Speaking in the National Assembly, the legislator expressed concern about Sky's frequent online appearances.
She argued that the discussions she engages in and the reactions she receives from members of the public could negatively affect her well-being and development.
Although she did not mention Sky by name, Odhiambo described a young girl who had lost her mother and was increasingly active on social media.
She urged the relevant government department to look into the matter and consider whether the child needed protection.
“There’s a young girl that I’m very, very concerned about, who lost their mother. She’s always on social media. And I think one of the things I’d be calling on the children department to actually look into her case,” she said.
MP Millie Odhiambo raises concerns over the online presence of Sky Victor, Pastor Kanyari’s daughter. https://t.co/NGypzFECm7— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 4, 2026
The MP further questioned the nature of the conversations the girl was having online, warning that her continued exposure to public scrutiny was not in her best interests.
“This girl, the mother died, and she’s always on social media. It’s the thing she’s talking about, it’s not good for her,” she said.
Millie Odhiambo calls for debate on children's social media use
Odhiambo used the matter to raise a broader question about the role of Parliament and society in protecting minors from potential harm associated with unrestricted access to social media.
She challenged lawmakers to consider whether there should be limits on when and how young people engage with online platforms.
The MP acknowledged that proposals to regulate social media use among children could attract opposition.
“So it’s up to us as a house to actually tell at what point young people should be able to engage in social media. It may not be a very popular thing, because young people don’t like it when you regulate social media,” she said.
Her remarks came amid public attention surrounding Sky’s family following a court decision that granted her biological father, Pastor Victor Kanyari, custody of his children after the death of their mother.
The ruling followed a legal dispute involving the children’s stepfather, Hiram “Tash” Gitau, with the court ultimately awarding custody to Kanyari.
Sky Victor’s reaction to custody ruling
The custody decision also attracted attention after Sky took to social media livestreams to express her dissatisfaction with the outcome.
Sky flatly refused to go live with her biological father despite the court's ruling on custody.
During the broadcasts, the teenager appealed directly to President William Ruto and aired her grievances against her biological father, bringing the family dispute into the public domain.
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