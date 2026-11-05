Nairobi Estates Face Water Shutdown as Maintenance Work Begin on Pipeline

Residents across 14 Nairobi estates face water outage starting Thursday, November 5, due to essential tie-in works on the Karimenu Transmission Pipeline. Nairobi Water urges households to store water and conserve usage.

Residents in 14 Nairobi estates will experience a 29-hour water shortage after the Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company announced a temporary shutdown of the Karimenu Transmission Pipeline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The water shortage from the pipeline shutdown will start on Thursday, November 5,

The water company said the interruption would begin at 3:00 am on Thursday and continue until 8:00 am on Friday, November 6, to allow the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) to carry out scheduled connection works.

Water rationing set to begin in Nairobi (Nation)

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 4, Nairobi Water explained that the exercise would involve connecting new pipeline sections to the existing distribution network, requiring a temporary shutdown to allow the work to be completed safely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

List of Nairobi estates affected by water shortage

Nairobi Water identified three clusters of neighbourhoods that the planned water interruption will affect.

The first cluster covers Kasarani, Mwiki, Clay City, Ruiru, Njiru and surrounding areas.

The second includes Roysambu, Zimmerman, Kahawa Barracks, Kenyatta University and neighbouring areas.

The third cluster comprises Kayole, Komarock, Soweto, Matopeni and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PUBLIC NOTICE! The Karimenu pipeline will be shut down for critical works from 3:00am Thursday, 5th Nov to 8:00am Friday, 6th Nov 2026. See the poster for affected areas. We regret the inconvenience caused and are working to restore normal water supply! https://t.co/aP1HvR6zLS — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) November 4, 2026

The shutdown will also affect institutions such as Kenyatta University, which serves thousands of students and staff, and Kahawa Barracks.

Nairobi Water issues advice to residents

As preparations for the shutdown continue, Nairobi Water has encouraged residents in the affected areas to use their water sparingly as the water interruption begins.

Customers have also been advised to prioritise essential activities such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene during the outage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Nairobi Water is shutting down the Karimenu pipeline

The planned interruption will allow AWWDA to undertake tie-in works on the Karimenu Transmission Pipeline as part of ongoing water infrastructure improvements.

Nairobi Water workers during a past operation. (Image: Nairobi Water)

The exercise is linked to the broader Karimau II Dam water supply project, which is expected to improve the reliability of water supply in Nairobi and neighbouring areas.

Nairobi Water said the 29-hour window was necessary to complete the connection works and restore normal pressure across the affected sections of the distribution network.