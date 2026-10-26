Nairobi Water Announces 3-Day Water Supply Interruption: Full List of Affected Areas

Nairobi Water has announced an emergency pipeline shutdown expected to disrupt water supply across several estates for three days.

Residents across numerous neighbourhoods in Nairobi City County are bracing for dry taps following an urgent public notice issued by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd (NCWSC).

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The disruption is necessitated by an emergency shutdown of the NCT – Kigoro – Gigiri – Kabete pipeline, which has been initiated by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) to facilitate critical and urgent repair works.

The scheduled emergency shutdown is slated to begin tonight, Monday, 26 October 2026, at 11:59 PM, and is expected to last for approximately three days, officially ending on Thursday, 29 October 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Households and businesses situated within the affected zones have been strongly advised to store adequate water reserves ahead of the cut-off to cushion themselves against the three-day shortage.

Extensive Pipeline Repairs Trigger Massive Countywide Interruption

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Extensive Pipeline Repairs Trigger Massive Countywide Interruption PHOTO: COURTESY

The emergency works managed by the Athi Water Works Development Agency require a complete halt of transmission along the vital NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete pipeline network.

Because this infrastructure forms the backbone of water distribution to vast sectors of the capital, the temporary closure impacts multiple high-density residential areas, commercial centres, key medical facilities, and institutional zones.

Managing Director Martin Nang’ole released an official appeal urging customers within the targeted zones to use their available reserves sparingly while technical teams work around the clock to restore normalcy.

The water company has emphasised that every effort will be made to complete the maintenance within the stipulated 72-hour window, though residents are encouraged to remain prepared for potential delays as systems gradually restabilise upon reopening.

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Comprehensive List of Affected Areas and Estates

The 3-day emergency water interruption covers a wide expanse of Nairobi, categorised across fourteen primary sections by the water service provider. The impacted zones include:

• Zone I: Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani areas and environs.

• Zone II: Ngong Road, Kibera, and Jamhuri areas encompassing Muchai Drive, Joseph Kangethe Rd, Woodley, Jamhuri, Adams Arcade, City Mortuary, KEMRI flats, Forces Memorial Hospital, Mbagathi Way, Sunview, Ngumo (from City Mortuary to Muchai Drive) and environs.

• Zone III: Upper Hill area including Kenyatta National Hospital and Nairobi Hospital.

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• Zone IV: Langata area including Uhuru Gardens, Civil Servants, Park 1 and 2 estates, Southlands, Rubia, Masai, Onyonka, Jambo, Camp David, Akiba, KRA, NGEI, NHIC, Jonathan Ngeno, Breeze, Chelsea Marina, Moi Langata Barracks, Survalley 1 and 2, Royal Park, Dog Unit, KMA, St. Marys and environs.

• Zone V: Nairobi West, Madaraka, Hima Gardens, Siwaka, Monali, Midland, NHC, Mai Mahiu Rd, Quick Estate, Hamayun Estate, Heshima Gardens, Akila 1, Space Apartments, Wilson Airport, Lower Akiba United, Popo Rd, KEBS, NEMA and environs.

• Zone VI: Karen area, Olooluaer Water and Sanitation Company, and environs.

• Zone VII: Park Rd, City Park, Desai Rd, Railway Quarters Ngara, City Park Market, Jamhuri High School, Ngara area, Forest Rd, Kipande Rd, Limuru Rd and environs.

• Zone VIII: UNEP and U.S. Embassy, International School environs, Kitisuru Valley, Kihingo Estate & Magnolia.

• Zone IX: Parklands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Parklands Rd, Sunwa Rd, Presidential Escort, Highridge, Iregi & Kusi Lane, Mwambao Rd, Mbatu Mbatu, Masari Rd and environs.

• Zone X: Lower Waiyaki Way residents i.e. Westlands Rd, Ring Rd, Parklands Rd, Muthithi Rd, Chiromo Lane, Pio Gama Pinto, Ojijo Rd, Tausi Lane, Forest Rd, Mpaka Rd, Mjaka Rd, Githuri Rd, Westlands and environs.

• Zone XI: Lower Lantana Rd, Ring Rd, Sports Rd, Westlands Avenue, David Osiele Rd, areas around Rehema House, behind Consolata and environs. Upper Brookside (from Waiyaki Way to Brookside Junction) i.e. Brookside Junction & environs, Muguga Green, Brookside Gardens and environs.

• Zone XII: Upper Gen. Mathenge (between Peponi Rd & Lower Kabete Rd) i.e. Donyo Sabuk environs, Lower Kabete Lane and parts of Peponi Rd and Peponi Groove.

• Zone XIII: Lower Kabarsiran, Kabarsiran Close, Manyani East and West, parts of James Gichuru Rd and environs, Warsiku and environs.

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• Zone XIV: Lower East Church Rd and Lower Raphta Rd, Upper Lantana Rd, Lower Gen. Mathenge, Upper Gen. Mathenge i.e. Donyo Sabuk environs, Lower Kabete Lane and parts of Peponi Rd and Peponi Groove.

Precautionary Measures and Customer Advisory

Precautionary Measures and Customer Advisory PHOTO: COURTESY

With the shutdown commencing tonight at midnight, affected residents are urged to take immediate action to store water for drinking, cooking, sanitation, and essential hygiene needs over the next three days.

Commercial establishments, restaurants, and medical clinics operating within the listed zones have also been advised to activate contingency supply plans to avoid operational disruptions.

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The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused, reiterating that the emergency pipeline intervention is crucial to safeguarding long-term distribution reliability and preventing major structural failures along the transmission network.