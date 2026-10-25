Advertisement

22 dead, scores hospitalised in grisly accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 11:51 - 25 October 2026
22 dead, scores hospitalised grisly accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway
The bus was ferrying mourners from a funeral service when it collided head-on with the lorry, leaving 22 people dead and several others injured.
Advertisement

22 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a grisly road accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Advertisement

The tragic accident which involved a bus and a lorry occurred at around 7am on Sunday at Kanga area, past Mtito Andei.

The speeding bus is reported to have collided head-on with the lorry which was heading in the opposite direction, resulting in mass casualties.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif who confirmed the incident earlier in the day placed the casualty at 20, but two survivors who were rushed to hospital succumbed to the injuries, raising the death toll to 22.

The scene of the accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway near Mtito Andei on October 25, 2026
The scene of the accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway near Mtito Andei on October 25, 2026
Advertisement

Photos taken at the scene of the crash show people believed to have been travelling in the ill-fated bus lying motionless along the road.

Reports indicate that the bus was ferrying mourners from a burial when tragedy struck on Sunday morning.

More follows…

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Governor honours man who drove burning lorry away from populous estate to save lives
News
25.10.2026
Governor honours man who drove burning lorry away from populous estate to save lives
Ruto’s mega projects transforming Nairobi & giving the city a new look
News
25.10.2026
Ruto’s mega projects transforming Nairobi & giving the city a new look
22 dead, scores hospitalised in grisly accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway
News
25.10.2026
22 dead, scores hospitalised in grisly accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway
Elon Musk reveals new feature on X that will allow users to send money instantly
News
25.10.2026
Elon Musk reveals new feature on X that will allow users to send money instantly
Kalonzo responds to Ruto’s claims that they are on a joint mission with a stinging message
News
25.10.2026
Kalonzo responds to Ruto’s claims that they are on a joint mission with a stinging message
How Sheila Wegesha’s husband & murder suspect evaded arrest for 2 years before capture in Tanzania
News
25.10.2026
How Sheila Wegesha’s husband & murder suspect evaded arrest for 2 years before capture in Tanzania