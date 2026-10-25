22 dead, scores hospitalised in grisly accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway

The bus was ferrying mourners from a funeral service when it collided head-on with the lorry, leaving 22 people dead and several others injured.

22 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a grisly road accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

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The tragic accident which involved a bus and a lorry occurred at around 7am on Sunday at Kanga area, past Mtito Andei.

The speeding bus is reported to have collided head-on with the lorry which was heading in the opposite direction, resulting in mass casualties.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif who confirmed the incident earlier in the day placed the casualty at 20, but two survivors who were rushed to hospital succumbed to the injuries, raising the death toll to 22.

The scene of the accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway near Mtito Andei on October 25, 2026

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Photos taken at the scene of the crash show people believed to have been travelling in the ill-fated bus lying motionless along the road.

Reports indicate that the bus was ferrying mourners from a burial when tragedy struck on Sunday morning.