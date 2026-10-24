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Njeri Maina urges youth investment as she unveils SKNLY Lifestyle venture

Ndunyu Joseph 18:38 - 24 October 2026
Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina urges youth investment as she unveils SKNLY Lifestyle venture
Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina urges youth investment as she unveils SKNLY Lifestyle venture
Maina said she hoped her experience would encourage young people to pursue their entrepreneurial ideas and create opportunities for themselves and others instead of waiting for ideal economic conditions.
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Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has called for greater private-sector investment to create employment opportunities for young people, urging entrepreneurs to build businesses despite economic uncertainty.

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Maina spoke during the unveiling of SKNLY, her lifestyle venture located at Covo Square along Gitanga Road in Nairobi, which combines skincare products, beauty treatments, spa services and fashion items.

She said private enterprise could create employment beyond opportunities available in the public sector, adding that uncertainty should not discourage Kenyans from pursuing business ideas.

“I believe in Kenya, and I believe in our institutions. I want this launch to demonstrate that we can continue investing, building businesses and creating opportunities even during uncertain times,” Maina said.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina urges youth investment as she unveils SKNLY Lifestyle venture
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Her remarks come ahead of the 2027 General Election, a period she said should not become a reason for postponing investment decisions.

“If I do not take this step now, I might find myself waiting another five or ten years for the ‘right’ time. I believe this is the time to begin. There is no perfect time,” she said.

Maina also urged leaders to demonstrate confidence in the economy by pursuing private investment alongside their public responsibilities.

“As a leader, I can demonstrate that it is possible to serve in politics and still invest in a business. We must believe in the strength of our institutions, have confidence in our society and continue working towards the common good,” she said.

SKNLY offers skincare products for different skin types, facial analysis, beauty therapy, manicures and pedicures. Its fashion range includes shoes, dresses, hats and fascinators.

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Maina said the business was inspired by her interest in skincare and fashion, which she sought to bring together under one brand targeting women's personal care and lifestyle needs.

“I love skincare, and I love fashion. I wanted to bring these interests together under one brand, something that speaks to women and meets their lifestyle needs,” she said.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina urges youth investment as she unveils SKNLY Lifestyle venture

The venture has so far employed six young people aged below 25, with further employment opportunities expected as the business expands.

Maina said she hoped her experience would encourage young people to pursue their entrepreneurial ideas and create opportunities for themselves and others instead of waiting for ideal economic conditions.

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An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Maina runs Njeri Maina Law Advocates and represents Kirinyaga County as its Woman Representative in the National Assembly.

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