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How Sheila Wegesha’s husband & murder suspect evaded arrest for 2 years before capture in Tanzania

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 07:55 - 25 October 2026
A side-by-side image of businessman Jack Bamboo and his late wife Sheila Wegesha
For two years, the man accused of murdering the popular Ohangla dancer remained beyond the reach of Kenyan detectives, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions as detectives mounted an intensive manhunt that crossed borders and resulted in his arrest.
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Investigations into the chilling murder of Ohangla dance queen, Sheila Odoyo Wegesha has taken a new twist after detectives arrested Jack Otieno Bambo who was the deceased’s husband after two years on the run.

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Wegesha’s lifeless body was found lying on a bed in her bedroom with blood on the mattress with a deep cut visible on her throat on May, 9 2024.

Her husband fled the home driving the couple’s car which was found abandoned in Nairobi Central Business District, with detectives tracing his last phone signal to Narok.

For two years, the man accused of murdering the popular Ohangla dancer remained beyond the reach of Kenyan detectives, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions as detectives mounted an intensive manhunt that crossed borders.

Arrest in Tanzania

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Intelligence-led investigations and cross-border collaboration between Kenyan and Tanzanian law enforcement agencies culminated in the arrest of the suspect

The late Sheila Wegesha
The late Sheila Wegesha

“A two-year manhunt for a murder suspect accused of killing Sheila Odoyo has culminated in his arrest in Tanzania, following intelligence-led investigations and cross-border collaboration between Kenyan and Tanzanian law enforcement agencies,” DCI revealed.

After fleeing the country, leaving behind his murdered wife and active investigation, the suspect crossed over to Tanzania where he settled in Kirongwe, Shirati District.

Suspect adopts new name, acquires Tanzania national ID

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With the shared culture among the community living along the Kenya-Tanzania border in Shirati, the suspect blended in established a club just 70 kilometres from the Kenyan border.

“The breakthrough came when intelligence placed the fugitive in Kirongwe, Shirati District, Tanzania, where he was reportedly hiding in plain sight while operating a club approximately 70 kilometres from the Muhuru border point,” DCI confirmed.

A side-by-side image of businessman Jack Bamboo and his late wife Sheila Wegesha
A side-by-side image of businessman Jack Bamboo and his late wife Sheila Wegesha

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a Tanzanian national identity card bearing the name James Babu Olang, a detail that now forms part of the ongoing investigations,” DCI confirmed.

Following his arrest, the suspect was booked at Nyatike Police Station before being escorted to Athi River Police Station, where he remains in custody pending arraignment to face a murder charge.

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The late Sheila Wegesha
The late Sheila Wegesha

Until her tragic demise, Wegesha was a popular figure in the Ohangla nightlife, patronising clubs along Kang’undo Road.

She owned a JB Liquor Store in Umoja Estate alongside her husband with neighbours recounting that they had a troubled marriage with suspicion of infidelity.

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