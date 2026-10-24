Margaret Kenyatta: Her quiet power, life after State House & lasting impact

Inside former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's life after State House & how she continues to impact lives after retirement.

Several years after leaving the corridors of State House, former First Lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta’s legacy continues to stand tall, anchored in a public service journey that placed mothers, children and vulnerable families at the heart of her work as Kenya’s First Lady.

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While the spotlight of State House has long shifted to her successor, the initiatives she championed remain an important part of her public legacy and lasting impact created by a woman who used her position to turn a personal commitment to better health outcomes into a national cause.

Even in retirement, her silent yet powerful influence continues to be felt beyond the glare of State House and the initiatives that defined her tenure.

Former First Lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta

How has Margaret Kenyatta embraced life after public office, and what aspects of her legacy continue to stand tall years after her departure?

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Beyond Zero: The campaign that defined her tenure

At the heart of her legacy is the Beyond Zero Marathon, a signature initiative that transformed the power of public influence into a nationwide conversation about maternal and child health.

Launched in 2014, the initiative remains one of the most successful maternal and child health advocacy that had real impact, with millions benefitting from mobile clinics and efforts to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths.

She was honoured with the United Nations Person of the Year in Kenya in 2014 in recognition of her efforts to improve maternal and child health through the Beyond Zero Campaign, becoming the first ever First Lady to receive the honour.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta being awarded the prestigious Eastern Africa Lifetime Achievement Award

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She also won the prestigious Eastern Africa Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 in recognition of her efforts to stop preventable maternal and newborn deaths through her ‘Beyond Zero’ initiative.

Approach to public service

Margaret Kenyatta prioritised social impact over political prominence as she sought to complement existing government programmes rather than operate in isolation.

Rather than limiting her role to ceremonial engagements or public political support for her husband, she mobilised government agencies, private-sector organisations, development partners and communities around shared social goals.

Her relatively reserved public persona contrasted with the visibility of the causes she championed, earning her recognition for a style of leadership that relied on advocacy, collaboration and resource mobilisation.

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Her public service was defined by a quiet, people-centred style of leadership, purposeful advocacy and a commitment to turning social challenges into collective action.

Beyond State House: How Margaret Kenyatta continues to impact lives after retirement

Mama Margaret Kenyatta’s life after State House has been characterised with the continuation and expansion of her humanitarian work.

Her flagship project, Beyond Zero laid the foundation for collaboration on initiatives, including nursing scholarships and leadership training for county First Ladies.

As the patron of Beyond Zero, the former First Lady continues to make an impact with hundreds benefiting from the Beyond Zero Nursing Scholarship, with priority given to young people from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties, underserved minorities and vulnerable and marginalised communities.

Former First Lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta