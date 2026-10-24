Kenya records another Ebola death: Here’s what we know

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of another Ebola patient and requested members of the public and the media to respect the bereaved family’s privacy as they mourn their loved one.

Kenya has recorded its second fatality from the Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) after another patient diagnosed with the disease died while receiving treatment.

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According to the Ministry of Health, the woman who died on Friday, October 23, 2026 was a close family member and a direct contact the first Ebola patient in the country.

The 65-year-old who was netted in contact tracing after Kenya recorded its confirmed case on 06 October developed symptoms while under quarantine on October 13 and was admitted to the infectious disease unit the same day, where she continued to receive supportive care until her demise.

She was the third confirmed case of the Bundibugyo virus disease in the country with nine cases recorded to date.

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)

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“The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened to announce the passing of a 65-year-old female patient, the third confirmed case of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease) in Kenya,” The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Burial arrangements

According to the Ministry of Health, the woman who died on Friday, October 23, 2026 was a close family member and a direct contact the first Ebola patient in the country.

“She was a direct contact and close family member of the first case (deceased) and was under quarantine when she developed symptoms on 13ᵗʰ October 2026,”

Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth stated that the government, in consultation with the family, is facilitating a safe and dignified burial in accordance with established public health protocols.

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Trained teams will conduct the burial with respect for the family’s wishes and beliefs, while protecting the family and the community from further possible infection.

The ministry requested members of the public and the media to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn their loved one and urged Kenyans to support affected families with respect, dignity and compassion.

Confirmed Ebola cases & fatalities in Kenya

Kenya has so far recorded nine cases of Bundibugyo Virus Disease with two deaths reported.

All confirmed cases remain in one cluster, with the government confirming that there is no evidence of community spread at this time.

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“This loss brings the number of deaths to two (2) among the nine (9) confirmed cases. The remaining 7 patients continue to receive care in the two isolation facilities. All cases remain within one cluster of known contacts, and there is no evidence of community spread,” added the statement.

The ministry urged Kenyans to support the ongoing efforts to fight Ebola by precautionary public health measures, including avoiding contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick person and refraining from touching or handling the body of anyone who has died of a suspected illness.

Health CS Aden Duale observing the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Rapid Response Team (RRT) Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Nairobi, June 10, 2026. Image:(MoH)