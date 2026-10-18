Ebola in Kenya: Gov’t addresses fears of lockdown as Tanzania announces new travel rules

Meanwhile, neighbouring Tanzania has announced new travel rules after Kenya recorded a rise in Ebola infections.

The government of Kenya has addressed public fears of a possible lockdown after the country recorded the confirmation of four new cases of Ebola, bringing the total confirmed cases to seven.

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In a statement issued after the country recorded four more confirmed cases of Ebola infection on October 17, 2026, the Ministry of Health assured Kenyans that the country remains open for business with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

"Kenya remains open, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings. Remain calm, stay vigilant and follow official Ministry of Health updates," the ministry said.

The statement also urged Kenyans to obtain accurate information and updates from the ministry’s official website and social media platforms.

We urge Kenyans to remain calm and stay vigilant as the government is doing everything possible to bring this outbreak under control. Remember Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick or deceased person, not through the air.

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Confirmed cases of Ebola in Kenya rise to 7

The government also assured Kenyans that there is no evidence of community transmission, and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed four new Ebola cases, bringing the total to seven, including one death. All four were in quarantine when they developed symptoms and were quickly isolated. There is no evidence of community transmission, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Health CS Aden Duale inspecting some of the protective equipment used by healthcare workers

Three of the four cases that were confirmed on Saturday, October 17, 2026 are healthcare workers who attended to the first patient who succumbed.

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Tanzania announces new travel rules

Meanwhile, neighbouring Tanzania has tightened its border checks and introduced mandatory health monitoring for travellers following the outbreak.

Travellers are required to complete an online health declaration before departure or upon arrival to facilitate contact tracing should the need arise, with high-risk travellers undergoing a mandatory daily health monitoring for 21 days.

“Following the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and a recent case in Kenya of a patient travelling from the DRC, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania (URT) has expanded its public health requirements related to international travel for incoming travellers in line with the International Health Regulations (2005) as amended in 2024, and the Tanzania Public Health Act of 2009,” an advisory issued by Tanzania's Ministry of Health read in part.

Under the heightened surveillance and screening, all passengers will be screened at airports, land borders, and seaports, including temperature checks and are also required to follow mandatory infection prevention measures, including hand hygiene and sanitiser use.

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Kenya - Tanzania Border at Namanga

Those showing possible symptoms referred for assessment under national health procedures.