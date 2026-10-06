Kenya Ebola case: WHO speaks on travel curbs as Jambojet explains passenger screening

WHO's guidance is for intensified surveillance and contact tracing rather than travel restrictions, while Kenyan health authorities continue investigating the patient's movements and monitoring those who may have been exposed

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an advisory concerning imposing travel or trade restrictions on Kenya, Uganda or the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following Kenya's confirmation of its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease.

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The Kenyan patient, who had been living in DRC, travelled by road to Kampala on October 2 before boarding Jambojet flight JM 8523 from Entebbe to Nairobi on October 3.

He was taken to a Nairobi hospital after arriving in the country and was isolated.

Samples tested positive for Bundibugyo virus at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

The patient died on the night of October 5 and was buried on October 6 under Kenya's Ebola safe and dignified burial protocol, according to WHO.

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An Ebola quarantine facility. (Image: WHO)

WHO says no travel restrictions are needed

The case has triggered contact tracing involving people who travelled with the patient, while WHO has backed Kenya's response and urged continued surveillance rather than restrictions on movement.

WHO said the available information does not justify restrictions on travel to or trade with Kenya, Uganda or the DRC.

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The global health agency said it was supporting the three governments with contact tracing, surveillance, screening and other response measures aimed at identifying potential cases and preventing further transmission.

"WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, the affected countries based on the currently available information. We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic."

The agency's position comes as questions emerge over how the patient was able to travel from an Ebola-affected area, through Uganda and into Kenya before the illness was confirmed.

WHO said the patient had become ill while living in the DRC and had received treatment at several health facilities there before travelling by road through Beni to Kampala.

After arriving in Nairobi, the patient was transported to hospital and quickly isolated.

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WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi said Kenya's previous preparedness measures had given authorities a head start in responding to the imported case.

“The priority now is to move swiftly to detect any further cases before the virus has an opportunity to spread.”

The Government of #Kenya has reported imported case of #Ebola caused by Bundibugyo virus, in a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the #DRC. The patient became ill in DRC and received treatment in several hospitals, then travelled from DRC to Nairobi via Kampala, Uganda. He died in Nairobi yesterday. My condolences to his family and loved ones. @WHO is supporting the governments of Kenya, the DRC, and Uganda in contact tracing, surveillance, screening, and other response measures to rapidly identify potential cases and prevent further spread of the virus. WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, the affected countries based on the currently available information. We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic. https://t.co/bcksn5IzDT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 6, 2026

WHO said the focus is now on identifying additional cases and preventing transmission rather than restricting travel.

Jambojet explains how passenger was screened

Jambojet has meanwhile responded to questions from members of the public over how the patient was able to board the Entebbe-Nairobi flight, saying the passenger had undergone public health screening before boarding the flight from Uganda to Nairobi.

In its initial holding statement issued on October 6, the low-cost airline confirmed that the passenger had travelled on JM 8523 on Saturday, October 3, and said it was working with the Ministry of Health, Port Health Services and other authorities to identify and manage people who may have been in contact with the patient.

The airline subsequently clarified that passenger health screening is handled by government health authorities, rather than by the airline.

Jambojet said travellers originating from high-risk areas, including the DRC, are required to undergo health checks, including temperature screening and completion of the Port Health Surveillance Form before entry.

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The airline said the passenger underwent public health screening and all required health checks at the departure airport before boarding.

Jambojet also said health screening, isolation protocols and related safety measures at departure and arrival points are managed under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Port Health authorities.

Holding Statement Concerning Reports About a Health Incident on JM 8523. https://t.co/g7DNPaeFLa — FlyJambojet (@FlyJambojet) October 6, 2026

The airline has in turn referred questions concerning the outcome of the passenger's screening to the Ministry of Health, while saying it continues to cooperate with health authorities on follow-up measures.

27 people on flight being traced

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WHO said Kenyan health authorities have so far identified 28 contacts, including family members and healthcare workers who cared for the patient.

Arrangements are being made for appropriate follow-up and quarantine of people assessed to be at risk.

The contact-tracing operation has also involved Jambojet, which said it was working with the Ministry of Health and Port Health Services to support identification and management of passengers and crew who may have been exposed.

Kenya had already been monitoring the regional outbreak for several months after Bundibugyo virus disease was reported in the DRC and Uganda.

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Kenya had screened more than 652,000 travellers

WHO said Kenya had been on heightened alert since May 2026 following outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda.

By October 6, authorities had screened more than 652,000 travellers entering Kenya, tested 267 suspected samples and trained about 5,000 healthcare workers on Ebola prevention and management.

The country has also identified and assessed isolation units in 27 high-risk counties, trained case managers and updated surveillance tools to facilitate the rapid identification and investigation of suspected cases.

WHO has supplied approximately 1,000 Ebola tests and 1,000 personal protective equipment kits to high-risk counties.

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Kenya's Ebola preparedness score rose from 66 per cent in May to 82 per cent in July 2026, according to WHO, covering areas such as surveillance, laboratory testing, isolation and treatment facilities and trained response teams.

https://t.co/ladPUkUSmZ — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH (@HonAdenDuale) October 6, 2026

The current case is Kenya's first confirmed Bundibugyo virus disease infection.

WHO said Kenya is the fourth country to confirm BVD, after the DRC, Uganda and a travel-related case reported by France in June.

Bundibugyo virus disease is a severe illness that can be fatal and spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person, or contaminated materials.

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