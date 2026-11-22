Edwin Sifuna addressing Kenyans in America after opening the first international office of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Edwin Sifuna addressing Kenyans in America after opening the first international office of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Sh100million, building JKIA & more: Sifuna bags goodies and pledges on first day of US tour

Kenyans in the diaspora have embraced Sifuna’s presidential bid and have opened their wallets to support his campaigns with grand pledges that reflect the trust and confidence they have bestowed on the Nairobi Senator and his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Edwin Sifuna’s political ambitions have received a major financial and infrastructural boost from Kenyans living in the United States, with supporters making generous pledges to back his campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Sifuna who arrived in America on Saturday, November 21, 2026 was treated to an elaborate reception that stirred Newark Liberty International Aiport in New Jersey as Kenyans living in the United States flocked to the airport, camping at the arrival area and turning it into a celebratory political spectacle.

The Nairobi Senator is on a 17-day tour running from November 21 to December 7, 2026 hit the ground running with a series of engagements with Kenyans living in America during which he unlocked resources and pledges to support his presidential bid.

Edwin Sifuna addressing Kenyans in America after opening the first international office of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Day 1 saw him open the first international office of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with remarkable offers of support, including one Kenyan who pledged to mobilise a staggering Sh100 million towards his presidential campaign.

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Mobilising Sh100 million for Sifuna's campaigns

George, a Kenyan who hails from Embu County but lives in North Carolina travelled nine hours to meet the Linda Mwananchi Movement leader and promised to leverage on his networks in America and rally Kenyans living abroad to finance Sifuna’s campaigns to the tune of Sh100 million.

Addressing one of meetings attended by Sifuna, George urged Kenyans in the diaspora to finance Sifuna’s bid.

George Njue, who comes from Embu but lives in North Carolina.

“We can raise the money Linda Mwananchi needs for Sifuna to be the president…I want to see, are you guys in agreement? Can we support him? Can we give our money?” he asked, with the crowd answering in the affirmative.

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“Mtupange, mkuje na structure on how we can channel our money to Linda Mwananchi. We can put 100 million for you,” he added.

Kenyans living in America offer to build JKIA if Sifuna becomes president

Kenyans living in the diaspora have also offered to mobilise resources to build Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) if Sifuna becomes president.

Kiemo Mohando who lives in Columbus, Ohio exuded confidence that the diaspora community has enough resources to support major infrastructure projects in their home country.

“We can build the airport. Don’t look for another Adani. We can build an airport. We can reorganise ourselves, let’s partner with the government, let’s do the airport,” Mohando said.

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Edwin Sifuna addressing Kenyans in America after opening the first international office of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in Hackettstown, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 21, 2026

“You see how much money we sent to Kenya. Yes. It’s a lot; it's billions, right? We can build the airport,” he added.