Sifuna’s ally reveals next step after Ruto's 'Tutam' Slogans was painted on Linda Mwananchi offices

Western Kenya has emerged as one of the most closely watched political battlegrounds ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Ruto and Sifuna increasingly competing for the support of the vote-rich Luhya community.

Linda Mwananchi Movement politicians have confirmed the next course of action after party office in Matungu, Kakamega County was defaced and vandalized.

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Unknown persons defaced the with Tutam graffiti and other slogans associated with President William Ruto’s bid for a second term painted on the walls of the office.

The party logo was also sprayed black, with those behind the act also covering the party name with a layer of black paint.

The incident which came just hours before Ruto toured the area has raised concerns over political tolerance amid fierce competition and rivalry ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

Sifuna allies announce next move after party offices vandalised ahead of Ruto's Matungu visit

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The incident has sparked questions about the motives behind the attack, particularly amid Edwin Sifuna’s growing political profile and his outspoken position on the country's political landscape, with the movement presenting a formidable challenge to Ruto’s re-election bid.

Sifuna's ally announces next step

Bumula Member of Parliament, Jack Wanami Wamboka who is a close ally of the Nairobi Senator confirmed the incident, insisting that the cowardly act will not shake their resolve.

“Our Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) office in Matungu was overnight defaced ahead of Mr Launch scheduled tour of the area. This cowardly act of political intolerance and intimidation will not shake our resolve or silence the people’s voice,” Wamboka stated.

Following the incident, the MP confirmed that politicians allied to the party will visit Matungu to stand in solidarity with their supporters.

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“We shall visit Matungu as a team, stand with our supporters and reaffirm our commitment to the people-driven movement. You can deface our offices, but you cannot deface the people’s resolve for change. Linda Mwananchi! Linda Kenya!” he added.

The battle for Mulembe nation votes

Western Kenya has emerged as one of the most closely watched political battlegrounds ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Ruto and Sifuna increasingly competing for the support of the vote-rich Luhya community.

The contest has gained momentum following Sifuna's growing influence through the Linda Mwananchi Movement, which has mounted grassroots mobilisation across Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia, challenging the political dominance traditionally associated with senior government allies Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula.

Sifuna allies announce next move after party offices vandalised ahead of Ruto's Matungu visit

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