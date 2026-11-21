In the now-viral footage, the outspoken lawmaker is heard angrily declaring, “Nitakupiga risasi!” (I will shoot you!), as tensions escalated during the altercation, turning what appeared to be a debt-related dispute into a heated exchange that has attracted public attention.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has sparked fresh controversy after he was caught on camera in an ugly altercation in which he threatened to open fire on one of those involved in the confrontation.

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The video which was posted online by The Standard Digital shows the senator issuing the chilling threats during the dramatic confrontation.

According to The Standard Diggital, auctioneers on a debt recovery mission were confronted by the lawmaker who wasted no time in issuing a chilling threat that shooting was among the options at his disposal.

In the now-viral footage, the outspoken lawmaker is heard angrily declaring, “Nitakupiga risasi!” (I will shoot you!), as tensions escalated during the altercation, turning what appeared to be a debt-related dispute into a heated exchange that has attracted public attention.

"Ukileta fujo utaniona mimi. I will shoot you in the f*cking head," the lawmaker is heard saying.

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“Nitakupiga Risasi!” Senator Ledama Ole Kina embroiled in confrontation with alleged auctioneers over unpaid car loan https://t.co/k4OSXpNsdi — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) November 21, 2026

The video has put the conduct of elected leaders and high ranking government officials in focus, with Ole Kina finding himself at the centre of negative publicity barely a week after his political remarks sent tongues wagging.