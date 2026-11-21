Baba Talisha steps up appeal as he opens up on health & financial struggles

Baba Talisha's emotional appeal for Sh1.6 million ahead of surgery as he battles health and financial challenges.

Kenyan content creator Faustine Lipuku, popularly known as Baba Talisha has stepped up funds drive towards his treatment with an emotional appeal in which he opened up on his health struggles as he continues to face a difficult phase.

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In a statement posted across his social media platforms on Friday, November 20, 2026, the ailing content creator recounted how his world changed after a tragic accident.

The accident also claimed the life of his wife and left the content creator battling health challenges while also caring for his daughter, Talisha.

Kenyan content creator Faustine Lipuku, popularly known as Baba Talisha has appealed for financial assistance

“For six years, I have been navigating a journey that has tested me physically, emotionally and financially. In 2020, I survived a tragic road accident that claimed the life of Talisha’s mum and left our daughter with a traumatic brain injury," he stated.

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Baba Talisha's health challenges

He shared his journey in and out of hospital to address health challenges, including high blood pressure while also supporting Talisha’s recovery.

“Over the past five years, I have undergone several CT scans for my back and head, while also managing episodes of high blood pressure. Alongside my own treatment, I have continued supporting Talisha’s therapy and recovery,” he stated.

Kenyan content creator Faustine Lipuku, popularly known as Baba Talisha

The content creator unpacked the present reality of the possibility of losing his eyesight, revealing that he is scheduled for his first corneal transplant on November 21, 2026.

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Baba Talisha who has since lost sight in his left eye previously revealed that he had been diagnosed with Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK), a rare infection caused by a microscopic parasite that affects the cornea.

Financial struggles after depleting insurance

He explained that his medical insurance has since been depleted, and this has seen him turn to well-wishers in a bid to raise the Sh1.6 million needed for the treatment.

“My insurance cover is exhausted, and the cost of my care alongside Talisha’s continued therapy has become overwhelming. It is not easy to ask for help, but I cannot carry this alone. I am humbly reaching out for financial support to help me access the treatment I urgently need. Any contribution, sharing this appeal, or keeping us in your prayers would mean so much to my family and me," he added.

Kenyan content creator Faustine Lipuku, popularly known as Baba Talisha

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