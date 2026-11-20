Under the proposed schedule, taxi operators serving JKIA would pay between Sh150 and Sh250 per completed trip (Image: Files)

Under the proposed schedule, taxi operators serving JKIA would pay between Sh150 and Sh250 per completed trip (Image: Files)

KAA proposes new airport charges for taxis, parking and cargo

New airport access fees, higher parking tariffs and weight-based cargo charges are among the proposals that could affect transport operators, travelers and businesses using Kenya's major airports.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is proposing a review of commercial charges at five major airports, with changes that could affect taxi operators, motorists, importers, exporters and businesses operating within airport facilities.

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The proposals are contained in the draft Commercial Charges Order, 2026, which seeks to update a charging framework largely based on a 1996 concession order.

KAA says the review is intended to align commercial charges with prevailing market conditions and help meet rising airport operating, maintenance and infrastructure costs.

The proposed changes cover Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Wilson Airport, Moi International Airport in Mombasa, Kisumu International Airport and Eldoret International Airport.

They are not yet in force.

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The authority is inviting public feedback before the proposed framework goes through the applicable approval process.

KAA proposes penalties of Sh1,000 for lost parking tickets, Sh8,000 for parking in undesignated areas and Sh20,000 for tailgating (Image: Files)

Taxi and ride-hailing operators could pay per airport trip

One of the most visible proposals is a new access fee for taxis and ride-hailing vehicles entering airports to complete passenger journeys.

Under the proposed schedule, taxi operators serving JKIA would pay between Sh150 and Sh250 per completed trip.

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Those serving Moi International Airport in Mombasa would pay Sh150, while Kisumu and Eldoret would attract Sh100.

The proposed fees vary according to the airport's classification.

The charge would be payable by the transport operator, not automatically imposed as a separate airport entry fee on every passenger.

However, taxi and ride-hailing companies could factor the additional operating expense into their fares.

KAA has also clarified that the proposed access fees would be separate from existing parking charges.

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JKIA parking could become more expensive

Motorists using JKIA's parking silo would face higher charges under the draft schedule.

For saloon cars, minivans and pick-ups, the proposed tariff includes:

Changes in Parking duration are:

0 - 30 min: from Sh100 to Sh150

30 min - 1 hour: Sh150 to Sh200

1 - 2 hours: Sh300 to Sh400

2 - 4 hours: Sh400 to Sh500

4 - 6 hours: Sh600 to Sh750

The draft also proposes penalties of Sh1,000 for lost parking tickets, Sh8,000 for parking in undesignated areas and Sh20,000 for tailgating.

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These are proposed rates, not revised charges already being collected.

The proposed schedule replaces the existing flat Sh250 charge per air waybill with a weight-based dollar tariff (Image: Files)

Air cargo charges could rise for importers and exporters

Businesses moving goods through Kenyan airports could also face a change in how cargo charges are calculated.

The proposed schedule replaces the existing flat Sh250 charge per air waybill with a weight-based dollar tariff.

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Cargo weighing up to 500kg would attract a minimum charge of US$8, approximately Sh1,040 at an exchange rate of KSh130 per dollar.

For consignments weighing between 501kg and 1,000kg, an additional US$0.05 would apply per kilogramme above the first 500kg.

Weight exceeding 1,000kg would attract an additional US$0.01 per kilogramme.

Under the proposed formula, a 600kg shipment would attract US$13, while a 1,500kg consignment would attract US$38.

The new structure would apply to imports and exports handled at the designated airports.

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Businesses moving larger shipments could therefore see a substantial increase compared with the existing flat charge.

Importers and exporters may ultimately pass some additional handling costs into the prices of goods and services.

Tour vans and staff transport vehicles face annual permits

The proposals also introduce or revise annual access permits for commercial vehicles operating within airport facilities.

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Tour operators, chartered vehicle businesses, staff transport providers and other public service vehicle operators would face different charges depending on the airport and vehicle category.

For example, company staff vans would attract proposed annual permits of Sh120,000 at JKIA and Sh72,000 at other airports.

Staff buses would pay Sh240,000 at JKIA and Sh180,000 at other airports.

Safari Land Cruisers could attract annual charges ranging from Sh120,000 to Sh260,000 at JKIA, depending on the applicable vehicle category.

These are business operating costs rather than general charges payable by all airport passengers.

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Businesses operating inside airports could pay more

The review extends beyond transport and cargo.

KAA is also proposing changes to commercial rentals and concession charges for businesses such as duty-free shops, restaurants, advertising operators, ground handlers, car rental companies and other service providers.

The draft provides for a five per cent annual increase in rents and other applicable commercial charges once the new framework takes effect.

The authority's existing commercial framework is substantially based on the 1996 concession order, and the proposed review is intended to bring the rates closer to current market conditions.

When will the new charges take effect?

KAA has scheduled public participation meetings for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

The Mombasa meeting will take place at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa from 8am to noon, focusing on Moi International Airport.