A legislator had an unfortunate moment when she slipped and fell on the podium at Wamunyoro as Rigathi Gachagua was welcoming defectors to his DCP party.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara had a scary moment at Rigahthi Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri county on Friday following an unfortunate fall.

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Kihara had accompanied other political leaders to Gachagua’s home when the former Deputy President received politicians who were decamping from various political outfits to his DCP.

Among those who joined Gachagua’s DCP is Gilgil MP Martha Wangari. Kihara had been called to the stage to speak to the gathering but as she made her way up, her feet got entangled with the heavy carpet, sending her to the floor.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara trips and falls on the podium in front of Gachagua during an event in Wamunyoro. https://t.co/qnqqBQueh6 — A.M Media (@a_m_media_ke) November 20, 2026

There was silence and some sense of shock among those present but the legislator quickly regained her bearing and went on to make her speech.

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Kihara celebrates Wangari’s arrival

Kihara revealed that she was behind the push to have Wangari ditch UDA for DCP, celebrating the move as a big win for women in the Gachagua-led party.

“Your Excellency, I am delighted that you have brought Wangari in,” she told Gachagua.

“Some of us just followed you not knowing where you are taking this region or the country. Hon Wangari did not vote for your impeachment, some of us just followed you because of the unfairness done to you.

“We followed you and you have shown us the way. In the past, we have been with Wanjiku, Gacheri and me so we are happy to have Wangari in the team.”

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