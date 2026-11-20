Cancer patients across Kenya are in crisis after SHA rolled out restrictive approval protocols and benefit cuts which are forcing them to dig deep into their pockets.

Cancer patients across Kenya are grappling with severe disruptions to vital medical care following the introduction of a new authorisation system by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

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The policy shift has triggered a wave of claim denials, reduced allowances for life-saving drugs, and introduced mandatory out-of-pocket co-payments that have left numerous individuals stranded.

Under the revised framework, the national insurer has instituted a multi-tiered clearance process alongside strict financial limits on oncology medicines and diagnostic procedures.

While SHA representatives maintain that the restructuring is intended to tailor coverage packages to individual cancer types, patients and medical practitioners argue the measure has instead created crippling administrative bottlenecks and shifted heavy financial burdens back onto vulnerable families.

The impact has already disrupted operations at major public healthcare facilities. At the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), only 12 out of 30 oncology requests submitted on a single Monday were cleared by the authority.

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How benefits cuts are affecting patients

According to an oncologist at the facility who spoke to Nation on condition of anonymity, even those whose applications were successful were still compelled to cover unexpected shortfalls.

“Even the 12 patients whose requests went through were still required to make out-of-pocket top-up payments to access their care. For instance, I had a colon cancer patient who had to pay Sh20,000 out of pocket for his tests to be done, yet all along, SHA has been paying for everything. We do not know what is happening because no one is explaining anything to us,” the doctor said.

The medic warned that curtailing coverage for essential diagnostic screening and monitoring is halting treatment for low-income Kenyans who depend entirely on public healthcare financing. "Are we saying that we have been paying a lot to cancer patients, and now we are capping this? It is not fair what they are doing to the patients," the practitioner added.

In addition to diagnostic caps, financial allocations for crucial medications have been sharply scaled down. One breast cancer patient revealed that her monthly drug allowance was reduced to just Sh5,400—a fraction of the more than Sh20,000 required for a monthly dosage of Letrozole, a daily hormonal therapy used to curb tumor progression in postmenopausal women.

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Administrative logjams have further compounded the crisis. Where a single sign-off from an attending doctor previously sufficed to release medication, the new protocol mandates separate approvals across three independent levels: a nurse, an oncologist, and a pharmacist.

Back and forth between SHA and advocacy groups

Healthcare workers report that the multi-step verification process has led to overflowing queues at major referral centres. A nursing officer at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) noted that delays in system approvals have dramatically lengthened waiting times across oncology clinics.

Access to medication has been restricted further by changes in distribution policies. A breast cancer patient at KNH, reported that external providers such as the Texas Cancer Centre have ceased dispensing subsidised drugs to outside referrals, prioritising only internal patients.

Following two crisis meetings between patient advocacy groups and SHA leadership, agency officials defended the caps, stating that individualised limits were necessary because "every cancer is special" and cannot be managed under a uniform package.

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While SHA management acknowledged existing "teething problems" and appealed for patience to streamline the system, patient advocates stressed that delays in oncology care carry fatal risks.