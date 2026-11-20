Amid her public fallout with Governor Wisley Rotich, Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Prof. Grace Cheserek has opened up about her path to remaining unmarried.

Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Prof. Grace Cheserek has spoken candidly about her personal life, explaining why she never married officially and describing her respectful co-parenting relationship with the father of her children.

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Addressing personal questions about her marital status, a subject frequently scrutinised for women in senior leadership positions in Kenyan politics, Prof. Cheserek attributed her life path to her rapid academic progression, which repeatedly placed her ahead of her peers from childhood through university.

Her remarks offer a rare, personal reflection from the county leader amid heightened public attention surrounding her political career in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Early Academic Milestones Left Peers Behind

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According to Prof. Cheserek, a former head of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Moi University, breaking educational barriers in her rural community meant she was constantly advancing to the next level of schooling while young men in her village remained in lower classes.

That widening academic gap changed how boys and young men from her home area viewed and interacted with her.

"Talk about marriage life. I can say I was overtaken by events. Right from when I went from primary, I became the first girl to go to secondary boarding. So you see, now the boys who could be pursuing me were left behind. Then I finished Form 4, I went to high school," Prof. Cheserek recounted.

“I became the first girl to go to high school. So the boys who were supposed to pursue me in the village were left behind again in Form 4. Then, after finishing even Form Six, I went to university.”

By the time she enrolled at university, the social dynamic between her and the young men from her village had shifted completely from romantic interest to formal conversations, effectively removing potential suitors from her home community.

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"So the boys, I mean, each man who was supposed to be talking to me, now started calling me madam," she explained.

Navigating University Social Life and Assertiveness

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his deputy, Grace Cheserek, were involved in a heated confrontation.

Entering university opened a new social chapter for Prof. Cheserek and other young women who had spent their teenage years focused strictly on passing national examinations.

However, she noted that experiencing social freedom later than usual created friction with male peers on campus who held traditional expectations about how women should behave.

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"And then we go to the university, we meet the young men, and they are just, they say, no, you don't have to go anywhere, don't go to a party, just sit here. And as you are, that is when life was started. You can say we are late bloomers. We are late bloomers. Adolescence caught up with us later on in life," she said.

Prof. Cheserek added that the confidence, independence, and direct communication style she had developed through her academic journey were frequently misunderstood by prospective suitors, who perceived educated, outspoken women as intimidating or difficult.

"So, our men saw us as too outgoing. We were too arrogant. We were straight on. Like you tell a man, what is it? What is it that you want? So, I think for me, I can say I was overtaken by events," the deputy governor stated.

Co-Parenting and Friendship With the Father of Her Children

While she never entered into a formal marriage, Prof. Cheserek shared that she built a meaningful relationship with a man with whom she raised children.

Although their romantic partnership eventually came to an end, she emphasised that they preserved a healthy friendship built on mutual respect and shared responsibility for their family.

"And I was not lucky to get married to somebody officially. But I made a friend who was very good to me, and I liked him; he liked me, and that is the father of my children. Later on in life, things did not work out very well, but I'm happy for him. We are friends," she said.

She praised him for honouring his duties as a father and highlighted his academic career abroad, noting that their children continue to benefit from a united and supportive parental bond despite the separation.

"We co-parented the children, and he did his part as a father; I did my part as a mother. And right now, he's a full professor teaching at one of the universities in South Africa. And the relationship we have is that we have a good bond between him, the children and me," Prof. Cheserek explained.

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Prof. Cheserek’s candid reflections come at a pivotal moment in her public life in Elgeyo Marakwet County, where she has recently been at the centre of intense political debate following a public fallout with Governor Wisley Rotich and her declaration that she will not run as his deputy in the 2027 General Election.

Women leaders and civil society groups have also weighed in on the treatment of women deputy governors in public spaces, urging mutual respect and maturity in political discourse.

Despite the pressures of county leadership and political transition, Prof. Cheserek made it clear that she remains optimistic about her personal life and has not closed the door on finding companionship in the future.