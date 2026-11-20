Timothy Ouma: Charlton fans call for contract termination as Kenyan midfielder goes AWOL
Kenyan midfielder Timothy Ouma has sparked concerns after going missing for close to two months, leading to calls for his contract to be terminated.
Ouma, who joined English second tier club Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan from Czech giants Slavia Prague in August, has not been seen since turning out for Harambee Stars in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home to Eritrea on September 29 and away to Guinea on October 1.
Since playing in Guinea, the 22-year-old failed to return to London for club duties and has missed the club’s last seven games with no word over his whereabouts.
His coach Nathan Jones was measured in his response when asked about the whereabouts of the player when it was first discovered that he had not returned in October.
Charlton coach on Ouma’s absence
“It would be wrong of me because it is quite a complex situation,” Jones said last month.
“Rather than me coming out and saying something direct, it’s a work in progress. There are a lot of things going on around that, that we have to be sure about before we release any statement. We are not trying to hide anything.”
According to Kenyan journalist Eric Njiru, Ouma has not said anything to his club and is holed up in Nairobi where he is seen at certain locations.
It is a worrying situation because this is not the first time Ouma has done a disappearing act. Last November, Ouma, who was on loan at Polish giants Lech Poznan, delayed his return after featuring for Harambee Stars against Equatorial Guinea and Senegal.
Addicks fans want contract termination
In January the midfielder was suspended over what the club termed as breaching team rules with his late arrival cited as one of them as well as missing introductory meetings and medical checks.
In March 2025, Ouma had also come back late after playing for Harambee Stars against the Gambia and Gabon in 2026 World Cup qualifiers while in 2024, when he was still playing for Swedish club Elfsborg, he was reported to be away on international duty but was never in camp with the squad, then under the late coach Engin Firat.
The situation has led to a section of Charlton fans calling on the club to terminate the midfielder’s contract.
“Surely grounds to terminate his contract now? We’re wasting money paying someone who is AWOL #cafc,” a concerned Charlton supporter posted online.
“Surely we have legal grounds to take legal action or at the very least initiate contract termination? #CAFC,” replied another one.
Risk of a parting of ways in January
Some Charlton fans are concerned that the club overlooked Ouma’s history of going AWOL when scouting him.
“It’s incredibly embarrassing that this is a player which the club had tracked down and had been monitoring for many, many months and yet all of this slipped through the cracks,” observed another fan.
“Unbelievable bit of business signing a bloke with a disappearing act history,” another one pointed out.
“I never thought I'd see the day someone made Charlie Kirk look like a decent, honest player.”
Ouma last played for Charlton on September 19, which was his fourth game since joining the club, but given his disciplinary issues, there is a risk of the loan deal being cut short in January.
This would spell doom for him as his parent club also look to have given up so quickly on him since he has only made one senior appearance since joining them in January 2025.