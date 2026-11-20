Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud met employees, riders and other stakeholders to discuss the company's growth plans.

Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud met employees, riders and other stakeholders to discuss the company's growth plans.

Glovo aims to onboard 1,000 additional delivery riders by the end of 2026 while expanding operational support across 21 markets.

Glovo has expanded its operations in Kenya with the opening of two new facilities in Nairobi as the technology company steps up its investment in the country.

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The company also seeks to onboard 1,000 additional delivery riders by the end of 2026.

The new Real Time Operations (RTO) office and the company's first Glovo Centre in Kenya were officially opened on Thursday, November 19, as part of its KSh10 billion investment commitment in the country.

Glovo opens Real Time Operations (RTO) office and the company's first Glovo Centre in Kenya.

The expansion follows the opening of Glovo's regional office in Nairobi in May 2026, when the company announced plans to invest an additional KSh10 billion in Kenya by 2030.

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During the visit, Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud launched the facilities, met employees, riders and other stakeholders to discuss the company's growth plans.

Michaud said the investment was intended to create more opportunities for young Kenyans to earn an income, acquire skills and develop their careers.

He added that the new facilities would strengthen the company's operations while giving riders access to training and financial education to help them manage their earnings.

Glovo expands Nairobi operations to 21 markets

The new Real Time Operations office highlights Kenya's growing role in supporting Glovo's activities across its markets.

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Glovo co-founder Sacha Michaud launched the facilities, met employees, riders and other stakeholders to discuss the company's growth plans.

Initially established to serve six markets, the Nairobi-based department has expanded its responsibilities and now provides round-the-clock operational support across 21 markets.

The expansion has increased its capacity from 100 workstations to accommodate 220 employees, with plans to create additional capacity as the business grows.

The company said the investment would provide more employment opportunities, particularly for young people seeking careers in technology-enabled operations and customer support.

The office will also offer employees opportunities to gain practical experience and develop skills in operations and problem-solving.

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Glovo opens first rider support centre in Kenya

Alongside the operations office, Glovo launched its first Glovo Centre in Kenya, a facility designed to bring rider registration, training, development and support services together.

Glovo launched its first Glovo Centre in Kenya, a facility designed to bring rider registration, training, development and support services together.

The centre will provide practical training and skills development to help riders manage their work on the platform. The programme will also expose them to knowledge that could support other income-generating activities, including entrepreneurship.

As part of the launch, Glovo partnered with Centonomy to conduct a financial literacy session for 50 riders. The training focused on financial management, saving and planning for the future.

The event also marked the launch of a Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SACCO) established by Glovo riders. The initiative, supported by the company, is intended to encourage saving, improve access to credit and strengthen members' financial security.

Glovo targets 1,000 additional riders by December

Through the new centre, Glovo plans to onboard another 1,000 riders by the end of 2026.

The company had already registered 2,765 riders during the first 10 months of the year, its highest annual onboarding figure since entering the Kenyan market in 2019.

Glovo delivery rider.

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Since its launch in the country, Glovo has grown its platform to connect more than 6,000 businesses with customers. It also reported that over 12,400 riders have had an opportunity to earn income through its delivery services.

The latest expansion forms part of the company's broader strategy to increase its presence in Kenya while supporting employment, skills development and financial empowerment among young people.