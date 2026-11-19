5 Major Highways Where Motorists Face Toll Fees Under New Treasury Plan

The National Treasury has outlined plans in its 2027 Budget Policy Statement to hand over five key transport corridors to private investors under a user-pay model.

Motorists in Kenya face new road user charges on several key transport arteries, including the busy Nairobi–Thika highway, as the National Treasury moves aggressively to tap private capital for infrastructure development.

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The strategy, detailed in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), seeks to transfer maintenance and construction costs away from the public balance sheet amid mounting debt obligations, with sovereign debt servicing expected to climb to KSh 1.918 trillion in the 2027/28 fiscal year.

Flagship Corridors Targeted for Private Concessions

The Treasury's public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline features some of the country’s heaviest commercial routes, headlined by the expansion of the 461-kilometre Nairobi–Mombasa highway (A8).

The plan involves upgrading the dual-lane route into a minimum four-lane, access-controlled toll corridor.

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Following the rejection of a KSh 468 billion bid by US firm Everstrong Capital in July 2025 due to regulatory shortcomings, the procurement was relaunched in August 2026 and currently sits at the bid evaluation and transaction-adviser phase.

Meanwhile, the extended Nairobi–Thika–Juja–Kenol–Sagana–Marua corridor has been designated for a 30-year concession valued at KSh 100 billion, with financial close targeted for the 2028/29 fiscal window.

Classified as a pure user-pay venture, the private concessionaire will shoulder all operational and traffic demand risks without state contingent liability.

In western Kenya, the 243-kilometre Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba transit route—a critical Northern Corridor trunk handling nearly 3,000 trucks per day and 35 million tonnes of freight annually, is lined up for a KSh 130 billion expansion into a four-lane tollway.

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Construction is slated to begin in June 2027, backed by anticipated financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Urban transit links have also been included in the tolling framework:

Nairobi Southern Bypass: Earmarked for a 25-year operational and toll concession valued at KSh 12.265 billion.

Mombasa Northern Bypass: A proposed 38.6-kilometre project carrying a KSh 30 billion valuation across 30 years, combining private investment with state viability-gap support.

Legal Constraints and Stakeholder Pushback

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The ambitious infrastructure rollout faces considerable regulatory and civic headwinds. A High Court judgment in November 2026 declared sections of the PPP Act (2021) unconstitutional, establishing that any deal involving sovereign guarantees or potential public liabilities must obtain explicit parliamentary approval.

While stand-alone user-pay projects remain exempt from this requirement, blended-finance schemes now require legislative clearance.

Motorist and lobby groups have pushed back against tolling plans. The Motorists Association of Kenya has voiced firm opposition to long-term toll concessions, advocating instead for an incremental fuel levy adjustment of KSh 5 to KSh 10 per litre.

Legal challenges by consumer watchdogs regarding per-kilometre charges on western highways were previously dismissed by courts, yet public concern over rising transport costs persists.