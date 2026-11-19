Revealed: Kenya names American and Chinese companies selected for Mrima Hill, two other mining projects

The Government has named the companies selected to develop strategic mineral deposits in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka Nithi counties following a competitive tendering process. According to CS Joho, the Govt's objective is to ensure that commercial development of the mineral deposits delivers local employment, in-country processing, environmental protection and economic benefits for host communities and the country.

Kenya has identified the companies selected to develop four categories of strategic mineral deposits across three counties, marking a major step in its plan to commercialise Kenya's mineral resources through private investment.

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Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho announced on Thursday, November 19, that the Ministry had issued Notices of Intention to Award to the highest-scoring bidders for projects involving niobium, rare earth elements, chromite and copper.

The most closely watched project, covering the niobium and rare earth deposits at Mrima Hill in Kwale County, has been earmarked for Frontier Minerals Consortium, comprising Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies and American Resources Corporation.

The consortium brings together companies with interests in mining, mineral processing and resource development in the United States.

An image of the Mrima Hill in Kwale County

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In Samburu County, the Kang'ura Chromite Development Project has been selected for a joint venture between Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation.

The same joint venture emerged as the preferred bidder for the Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County.

The announcement follows the completion of a competitive tendering process initiated earlier this year to attract investors with the technical expertise and financial capacity to develop the country's mineral deposits.

How the companies were selected

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According to Joho, the tendering process began in March 2026 with an open Request for Expression of Interest published in the Kenya Gazette, The East African, MyGov and the State Department for Mining website.

Shortlisted companies received detailed Requests for Proposals in July, followed by a mandatory pre-bid conference in August. The Ministry subsequently opened the bids on October 21 before subjecting them to a three-stage evaluation.

The first stage examined preliminary and mandatory requirements, including the bidders' legal standing, tax compliance and anti-corruption declarations.

The technical assessment considered geological and exploration expertise, plans for processing minerals locally, employment opportunities for Kenyans, environmental restoration, biodiversity management and protection of cultural heritage.

Bidders were required to attain a minimum technical score of 80 % before proceeding through the evaluation process.

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The final financial assessment examined audited financial capacity, proposed exploration capital investment and financial commitments to the State.

"Our commitment from the outset was to ensure that Kenya attracts only world-class, technically capable, and financially sound partners who share our vision for in-country value addition, environmental stewardship, and shared prosperity," Joho said.

The Ministry said the evaluation and statutory procurement reviews had been concluded before the notices were issued.

Two projects fail to attract qualifying bids

The tendering process did not produce responsive qualifying bids for two other strategic mineral projects.

These are the Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County.

Joho said the two projects would be addressed separately in accordance with the law.

The outcome means that preferred bidders have now been identified for three of the five projects covered by the announcement, although the Government has not disclosed the financial commitments attached to each successful bid in the statement.

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What happens before prospecting begins?

Despite the selection of the companies, Joho cautioned that the notices do not give the successful bidders automatic permission to begin prospecting or mining operations.

He said the Government had deliberately prioritised identifying technically competent and financially capable investors before beginning formal community engagement, allowing residents to establish who intends to operate in their areas and assess their capacity to meet environmental and development commitments.

The successful bidders must now engage host communities, landowners, county governments and other local stakeholders and obtain all consents required under the Mining Act.

"No prospecting operation can proceed without the social licence and formal consents of the people on the ground," Joho said.

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The companies will subsequently be required to submit applications for prospecting licences through the Ministry's Online Mining Cadastre portal, accompanied by the necessary consents and statutory documents and payment of prescribed fees.

The applications will then be presented to the Mineral Rights Board for independent scrutiny and recommendation.

Only after the Board's recommendation and fulfilment of the legal requirements will the Cabinet Secretary proceed to grant the respective prospecting licences.

The distinction is particularly significant for Mrima Hill, where the proposed development has attracted international interest as well as concerns over the protection of the area's environment, cultural heritage and community interests.

The selection of Frontier Minerals Consortium also places the project within wider international competition for critical minerals. Reuters previously reported that American, Australian and Kenyan-linked interests had participated in the contest for the deposits, which are considered strategically important for industries including aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

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https://t.co/FhpW2e54yS — Hassan Ali Joho, EGH. (@HassanAliJoho) November 19, 2026