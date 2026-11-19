CS John Mbadi and AG Dorcas Oduor face sentencing on November 27, 2026, after the High Court ruled them in contempt for withholding sovereign bond contracts and public debt records.

Kenya’s High Court has found Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor guilty of contempt of court following their failure to disclose critical details regarding the country’s sovereign bond agreements and the expenditure of borrowed public funds.

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The ruling, delivered on Thursday, November 19, 2026, by Justice Patricia Nyaundi, marks a significant escalation in a long-running legal battle over public debt transparency.

As a consequence of the conviction, Justice Nyaundi directed both Mbadi and Oduor to appear physically before the court on November 27, 2026, at noon for sentencing.

Defiance of court orders

The contempt conviction stems from the government's persistent failure to honor an earlier judicial directive requiring full transparency on state borrowing.

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An image of a court gravel

In her Thursday ruling, Justice Nyaundi noted that the two senior state officials had disregarded a binding court order mandating the release of all sovereign bond contracts and agreements entered into by the Kenyan government.

Furthermore, the court emphasized that the officials had failed to provide an accounting of how the proceeds generated from these international debt instruments were utilized.

By withholding these records, the leadership at the National Treasury and the Office of the Attorney General placed themselves in direct violation of judicial authority, prompting the court to move swiftly toward punitive measures.

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Origins of the transparency battle

The legal standoff dates back more than two years to a public interest petition lodged by a coalition of civil society organizations. The suit was initiated by the Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), acting under its then-National Coordinator Wanjiru Gikonyo, alongside the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Katiba Institute.

The petitioners approached the court seeking judicial intervention to compel the state to open its books on public debt.

Specifically, the organizations demanded the release of treaties, agreements, and contracts signed between Kenya and foreign governments, international financial institutions, private corporations, and other lending entities.

Alongside these bilateral and commercial loan documents, the petitioners insisted on full disclosure regarding sovereign bonds issued on behalf of the country, arguing that citizens had a fundamental right to know the terms of the debt burdens placed upon them and how the funds were spent.

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The December 2024 ruling

A major turning point in the litigation occurred on December 13, 2024, when High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi ruled decisively in favor of the civil society petitioners. In his judgment, Justice Mugambi ordered the National Treasury to disclose all debt agreements entered into by the government.

In addition to releasing the underlying contracts, Justice Mugambi directed the Treasury to publish details of all sovereign bonds issued over the preceding nine years and provide a comprehensive breakdown of how the borrowed money had been allocated and spent. The court granted the Treasury a strict 45-day window to comply with the orders.

In delivering his 2024 verdict, Justice Mugambi underscored the constitutional imperatives at stake. He declared that withholding debt agreements from the public directly violated Article 35(1) of the Constitution of Kenya, which explicitly guarantees every citizen the right of access to information held by the State.

Justice Mugambi further held that secrecy surrounding sovereign bonds infringed upon the foundational constitutional principles of openness, transparency, and accountability in the management of public finance.

Privacy defenses and broader debt audits

Throughout the legal proceedings, the National Treasury sought to justify its non-disclosure by invoking confidentiality concerns. State lawyers argued before the court that information relating to sovereign bond agreements and the identities of bondholders was protected by privacy considerations.

However, the petitioners strongly contested this defense, arguing that invoking commercial privacy to shield public debt obligations undermined democratic oversight and fueled suspicion regarding the management and expenditure of borrowed billions.

The judicial push for debt transparency also unfolded against a backdrop of wider national scrutiny over Kenya’s mounting public debt. Five months prior to Justice Mugambi’s December 2024 ruling, President William Ruto had appointed an independent task force in July 2024 to conduct a forensic audit of the country’s public debt an executive initiative that was later suspended by the High Court following a separate petition.

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Despite the clear timelines and constitutional reasoning laid out by Justice Mugambi in late 2024, the Treasury and the Attorney General's office failed to release the sovereign bond records within the stipulated 45 days.