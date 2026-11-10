An image of an alcoholic drink

An image of an alcoholic drink

High Court suspends online alcohol sales in Nairobi over strict age verification and licensing rules

The High Court of Kenya, presided over by Justice David Mburu, has temporarily suspended online alcohol sales and deliveries in Nairobi unless vendors enforce strict licensing, age-verification, and secure digital access rules.The court ordered that alcohol sales pages must be isolated behind secure password or PIN authentication gates, couriers must verify ages physically, and unverified promotional links are prohibited.

The High Court of Kenya has issued a temporary suspension on the sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages through online platforms in Nairobi, unless sellers fully comply with rigorous new licensing, age-verification, and access restrictions.

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The ruling, delivered by Justice David Mburu, marks a significant tightening of regulatory oversight on digital marketplaces, e-commerce applications, and websites operating within the capital. Under the new interim directives, online alcohol vendors must completely overhaul how digital customers browse and purchase intoxicating drinks.

Strict digital access and security requirements

According to Justice Mburu's orders, digital platforms are now barred from openly displaying alcohol sales pages. Instead, sellers are legally required to isolate alcoholic drinks within "separately designated, access-restricted sections" on their websites and apps.

A file image of the High Court of Kenya

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Customers will no longer be able to freely browse these categories without undergoing mandatory security gates. The judge explicitly ordered that entry into these digital sections must be conditional.

"Access to that section is conditional upon secure customer authentication through a password, personal identification number or equivalent mechanism, together with reliable verification that the customer is aged eighteen (18) years or above, both requirements being completed before access is permitted," Justice Mburu ruled.

Furthermore, the judicial directives require digital merchants to verify a buyer's age reliably before a transaction can be successfully completed.

The oversight does not end at the digital checkout counter; delivery personnel are also bound by the new rules. Couriers are mandated to independently confirm the recipient's legal age upon physical arrival before handing over any alcoholic package.

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Licensing compliance and advertising crackdown

Beyond age verification, the court reinforced that all digital platforms, vendors, and third-party individuals engaged in the commercial distribution or supply of alcohol must possess valid licenses and authorizations mandated by applicable laws.

The court also took direct aim at digital marketing strategies used by liquor vendors. Under the interim orders, online advertisements and hyperlinks that automatically direct customers to alcohol sales pages without first forcing them through identity and age verification gates have been outlawed.

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Justice Mburu specifically restrained the promotion and advertisement of alcoholic drinks through "interactive advertisements and hyperlinks directing users to purchasing facilities without first complying with the court's safeguards."

Origins of the petition and next legal steps

The legal challenge was triggered by a petition filed by David Biketi Wati against the Nairobi County Government, the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board, and other relevant respondents.

Justice Mburu certified the application as urgent, granting the protective orders on an interim basis to safeguard minors and ensure regulatory compliance pending the full hearing and determination of the main petition.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned on November 18, 2026, to confirm compliance by online vendors and to issue further judicial directions.

Broader legislative context

The High Court ruling coincides with a broader, national legislative push to rein in alcohol consumption and distribution across Kenya.

Just days prior to the court's intervention, Parliament began deliberating the sweeping Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

If passed in its current form, the proposed national legislation aims to introduce even stricter measures, including:

Raising the legal minimum drinking age from 18 to 21 years.

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Levying an additional Ksh2 tax per litre on all alcoholic drinks manufactured in or imported into Kenya.

Enacting a complete legislative ban on alcohol sales via online platforms, third-party courier services, and home-delivery networks.