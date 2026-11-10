Police-Imposed 10pm Curfew Turns Utawala into Ghost Town as Residents Fear Arrests, Brutal Beatings

Police sirens and the screams of residents caught outdoors by police officers after the unofficial curfew hours have become common features of the neighbourhood.

Utawala, a Nairobi neighbourhood known for its vibrant nightlife and busy streets, has taken on a deserted appearance after dark following a police operation that has effectively restricted movement beyond 10pm.

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The familiar sounds of motorbikes with noisy exhausts, matatus playing loud music and revellers enjoying late-night entertainment have largely disappeared.

Instead, police sirens and the occasional cries of residents caught outdoors after the unofficial curfew hours have become common features of the neighbourhood.

Kenya police service recruit pass out at the Kiganjo college

Armed officers conducting night patrols have been stationed across the area, with some reportedly carrying batons and crude implements, including jembe sticks.

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Their presence has left residents wary of venturing outside, even for essential activities.

The security operation has also disrupted businesses, particularly food kiosks and small traders who depend on customers working late or returning home at night.

Some vendors have been forced to close earlier than usual, while residents who rely on their services have had to adjust their routines.

Teresia Wanjeri, a vegetable vendor, said she now prepares much of her stock in advance to serve customers quickly before closing her business and heading home.

"Nowadays I start chopping vegetables so early and pre-pack them for clients so that they take the shortest time possible at my kibanda. The fear is felt as everyone wants to get home early," she said.

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Sad news from Utawala, Nairobi. Cpl John Maritim and Cpl Felistus Tuitoek were ambushed by a gang of motorcycle-riding men while on beat duties. Both officers sustained deep cuts on the back of their heads and injuries on their hands. Maritim was left unresponsive. Their AK-47s — each loaded with 30 rounds — were stolen. Guys in Ruiru, Utawala and nearby areas, please be careful. Walk with your IDs and avoid moving around at night. Operation inaenda kukuwa kali. Stay safe. 🙏 — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) November 4, 2026

Harrison Mutegi, who operates a pastry shop in the neighbourhood, said customers had adjusted their shopping habits by visiting his premises earlier to avoid possible confrontations with police officers.

The restrictions have also affected people whose jobs require them to work at night, forcing them to leave their homes much earlier than usual.

Richard Musyoki, a Nairobi-based worker on night shifts, said he now leaves Utawala as early as 8pm to reach his workplace, despite his shift beginning at 11pm.

"I cannot risk leaving my house as I used to at 10pm. I fear I might fall into the arms of the merciless police officers who have mounted an almost two weeks night operation," Musyoki said.

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Utawala businesses and nightlife take a hit

The impact of the police operation becomes more evident after 10pm, when businesses that previously operated throughout the night close their doors.

Supermarkets that once served customers around the clock have reportedly shortened their operating hours, with little business activity to justify remaining open late.

😤😤 living in Utawala imekaa kama Yemen no peace at all kidogo kidogo unaskia polisi mnaanza kukimbia sahii tunafungiwa locals ukipatikana usiku ni war End this curfew na wenye wako na Bunduki warudishe we need back our normality 😤😤 Jana kama sio scrubs ningeonwa war💯 https://t.co/228k7GwOeR — ~~Tapkili Manerech🇦🇺🇰🇪💪💪~~ (@tapkili_) November 8, 2026

Ride-hailing drivers working for platforms such as Uber and Bolt have also been affected. Drivers who previously waited outside entertainment establishments for customers now have to find alternative parking locations as nightlife activity dwindles.

With many residents choosing to remain indoors, entertainment joints and other businesses that depend on late-night customers have experienced a significant drop in activity.

Why police introduced night operation in Utawala

The heightened police presence followed an attack in which two officers were reportedly injured and their firearms stolen by suspected members of a motorcycle-riding gang in Ruai, Nairobi.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Tuesday, November 3, when the officers were carrying out patrol duties.

According to reports, the attackers confronted the officers and inflicted serious injuries to their heads and hands before escaping with two AK-47 rifles loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

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Members of the public reportedly rushed the injured officers to Reale Hospital in Utawala, where they received medical attention.

Two police officers were seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of motorcycle riding men while on patrol duties in Ruai, Nairobi. The attackers reportedly descended on the officers at around 1am on Tuesday. They inflicted serious head and hand injuries to them before escaping with two AK-47 rifles loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition. Members of the public rushed the injured officers to Reale Hospital in Utawala, where they were admitted for treatment. The officers were identified as Corporals John Maritim and Felistus Tuitoek — DNK-International (@PeaceForumJ) November 3, 2026

The attack prompted a major security operation as police intensified efforts to recover the stolen weapons and apprehend those responsible.

The search for the suspects and missing firearms has since been accompanied by increased night patrols, with residents bearing the effects of the heightened security measures.

Similar police attack reported in Mombasa

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The Ruai incident came weeks after another attack on security officers in Likoni, Mombasa, in which one police officer was killed and a firearm stolen.

The attack reportedly happened in the early hours of Monday, October 26, when a gang armed with crude weapons targeted officers manning a county government access barrier.

Mombasa County Police Commander Stella Jerono confirmed the incident, saying officers attached to both the county government's enforcement unit and the Administrative Police Service had been attacked.

Mombasa County Enforcement officer killed, police rifle stolen in Likoni attack, police say investigations into incident ongoing https://t.co/QujcBQpHB0 — NairobiNews.co.ke (@NairobiNews254) October 26, 2026