Nwankwo Kanu leads Arsenal legends against Victor Wanyama’s Harambee Stars greats in Nairobi Legends Cup

Victor Wanyama and Nwankwo Kanu will captain Harambee Stars and Arsenal legends in the Legends Cup in Nairobi. Image: Imago

Victor Wanyama and Nwankwo Kanu will captain Harambee Stars and Arsenal legends in the Legends Cup in Nairobi. Image: Imago

Nigerian great Nwankwo Kanu will lead former Arsenal stars against a Victor Wanyama-captained team of ex-Harambee Stars players as they roll back the years in Nairobi on Friday.

Kenyan fans will get an opportunity to go down memory lane as Arsenal legends clash with Harambee Stars greats in Nairobi on Friday.

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Nyayo Stadium will be the place to be on Friday, November 13 when the much-anticipated Legends Cup takes centre stage with Arsenal and Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu and former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama leading their sides.

Kanu made history as the first African player to feature for Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and as many FA Cups, while Wanyama became the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League, paving the way for a new generation of Kenyan footballers to pursue careers at the highest level.

The Arsenal contingent will comprise 24 members, including some of the club's most celebrated former players such as Bacary Sagna, Gervinho, Alex Song and Yaya Sanogo.

They will face a Kenyan side featuring a distinguished collection of former Harambee Stars internationals and local football greats. The Wanyama-captained Kenyan side will include McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech, John Bobby Ogola, Francis Kahata, Francis Onyiso, Jamal Mohammed, JJ Masiga and Mahmoud Abbas.

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Football clinics for young Kenyan players

The encounter will also have an international touch on the officiating front, with the organisers talking to a celebrated centre referee to take charge of the match. He will be assisted by an all-Kenyan team of FIFA-certified match officials, adding an international profile to the match.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport, allowing football fans beyond the stadium to enjoy the reunion of some of the game's most recognizable names.

Further, the Arsenal legends will also mentor budding Kenyan players through a coaching clinic scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at Crawford International School.

The clinic will provide young aspiring footballers with an opportunity to interact with experienced professionals, learn from their wealth of knowledge and gain valuable insights into the discipline, technique and dedication required to succeed in the game.

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The initiative reflects the broader ambition of the Legends Cup to use football's enduring appeal to inspire young talent and strengthen grassroots football development.