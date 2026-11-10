Eddie Butita Predicts Ruto's 2027 Election Victory, Says President Will Be Sworn in at Talanta Stadium
Comedian Eddie Butita has defended President William Ruto's chances of retaining power in the 2027 General Election.
Butita suggested that Kenyans should be ready to witness his inauguration at Raila Odinga International Stadium also known as Talanta Stadium if he secures another term.
The content creator questioned the confidence with which some Kenyans have predicted Ruto's defeat, arguing that the outcome of the next election should not be treated as a foregone conclusion.
Butita maintained that voters should respect the final results regardless of their preferred candidates, insisting that political differences should not turn into hostility after the elections.
“If Ruto wins, tutakuwa pale Talanta Stadium, tunamuapisha tena. Mtu mwenye atashinda, well and good,” Butita said.
Comedian Eddie Butita says he will vote for President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election and Lang’ata MP Jalang’o for Nairobi Senator. https://t.co/PhytcCUA4o— John Mutongoi (@johnmtongoi) November 9, 2026
He further urged Kenyans to maintain peaceful relations after the polls, arguing that supporters of competing political camps should not allow election campaigns to create lasting divisions.
Eddie Butita praises Ruto's development record
Butita acknowledged that the President's administration had its shortcomings but argued that its achievements should also form part of the national conversation ahead of the 2027 elections.
He challenged critics to assess Ruto's leadership based on the projects and services delivered by his government rather than allowing political differences to influence their judgement.
The comedian also suggested that his opinion of the President was informed by personal observations, including interactions and experiences that he had not necessarily discussed publicly.
While expressing confidence in his assessment, Butita admitted that his position could eventually prove right or wrong.
“I might be wrong, I might be right, but time will tell the truth,” he said.
Butita backs Jalang'o for Nairobi Senate
Butita additionally threw his support behind Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, in his bid for the Senate seat.
Jalang'o will face off against Raila Odinga's daughter, Winnie Odinga, in their bid for the Nairobi senate seat.
The comedian also questioned the growing reliance on political slogans such as 'wantam' and 'tutam', arguing that voters should pay closer attention to the responsibilities attached to elective positions.
He urged Kenyans to understand the mandates of different leaders, including the President, Members of Parliament and governors, before deciding who deserves their support.
Butita's remarks come as political discussions surrounding the 2027 General Election continue to gain momentum, with aspirants and their supporters beginning to position themselves ahead of the contest.
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