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Winnie Odinga targets Nairobi Senate: The Sifuna factor and the road to 2027

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 20:57 - 15 October 2026
Winnie Chogo Odinga, also known as "Kazi," is a prominent Kenyan politician currently serving as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) (Image: Files)
Winnie Odinga has declared her intention to contest Nairobi’s Senate seat in 2027, placing herself in the race for a position currently held by Edwin Sifuna. Her announcement comes as ODM struggles to define its political direction following the death of Raila Odinga.
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Winnie Odinga made her intentions public on Thursday, October 15, during the first anniversary commemoration of her father in Bondo, Siaya County.

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Addressing the gathering, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP directly referenced Sifuna, saying that as he pursued higher political office, she saw an opportunity in Nairobi.

She confirmed that she would contest the county Senate seat and urged young Kenyans to seek elective positions at every level.

The announcement moved her political ambitions from speculation to a declared intention, although she did not reveal which party ticket she would seek or provide details of her campaign structure.

Her entry also puts new attention on Nairobi's 2027 Senate contest, where Sifuna won election on an ODM ticket in 2022.

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Winnie is the fourth child and last-born daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ida Odinga (Image: Files)
Winnie is the fourth child and last-born daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ida Odinga (Image: Files)

The allure of the Nairobi’s Senate seat

Nairobi is Kenya’s most populous county and a major economic centre, with complex questions around revenue, housing, transport, healthcare, waste management and urban services.

The senator's role, however, is different from that of the governor or an MP representing a constituency.

Under Article 96 of the Constitution, the Senate represents counties, participates in lawmaking on county matters, determines the basis for allocating national revenue among counties and oversees the use of national funds allocated to county governments.

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A Nairobi senator can therefore influence legislation, scrutinise how county resources are used and participate in decisions affecting the funding of all 47 counties.

The office does not directly run Nairobi's county government or manage day-to-day city services.

For candidates, the challenge is translating those constitutional responsibilities into a convincing agenda for voters.

The Sifuna factor

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Winnie’s announcement comes at a sensitive moment for ODM. Sifuna, the party’s secretary-general until his removal from the position, has increasingly become associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement and a broader opposition conversation ahead of 2027.

His supporters have positioned him for a larger national political role.

Winnie referred to his search for higher office when explaining why she wants to contest Nairobi, but Sifuna’s ultimate electoral decision will determine how directly their plans intersect.

If he seeks the presidency or another elective position, he cannot simultaneously be nominated for the Nairobi Senate race in the same General Election.

If he instead seeks re-election as senator, the two could face a direct contest if they pursue competing tickets.

Neither scenario is settled by Winnie’s announcement alone.

Winnie in a photo session with his mother Ida Odinga and brother, during the EALA commemoration of her father's first death anniversary (Image: Files)
Winnie in a photo session with his mother Ida Odinga and brother, during the EALA commemoration of her father's first death anniversary (Image: Files)

From EALA to elective politics at home

Winnie currently serves as one of Kenya’s representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly, the regional legislature of the East African Community.

Her Nairobi bid would take her from regional representation to a directly elected county seat in Kenya’s national Parliament.

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It would also bring her into an electoral contest in which voters judge candidates on their party affiliations, local networks, campaign resources and proposed programmes.

She will need to satisfy constitutional and electoral requirements, including the relevant nomination process.

Her party choice will be significant, particularly because ODM’s leadership and political alliances remain in flux.

Raila’s legacy meets a new generation

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Winnie’s announcement was made during a commemoration that also became a debate about Raila’s political legacy and the future of the movement he built.

She spoke about the economic difficulties facing Kenyans, including the struggle to secure employment, run businesses and meet basic expenses.

She also urged young people to move beyond political commentary and seek leadership roles themselves.

That message could become a central part of her campaign, but the electoral test will be whether she can turn national recognition into support among Nairobi’s registered voters.

The city’s political landscape is not identical to the strongholds traditionally associated with her father.

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Nairobi’s electorate is diverse, and a successful campaign will need to address issues that concern residents across its constituencies and neighbourhoods.

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